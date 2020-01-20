Investigation ongoing after two police officers killed, landlord stabbed, 7 homes burned down near Waikiki, disgruntled tenant missing; plus more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Downed police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama PC: Honolulu Police Department.
Body camera footage shows 2019 encounter between suspect, officer killed in line of duty. At least one of the Honolulu police officers who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday had previously been dispatched to the suspect’s home in response to emergency calls, according to video obtained by Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now.
2 officers killed, homes destroyed in standoff. The Honolulu Police Department on Sunday mourned the loss of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to an apparent tenant-landlord dispute that blew up into a multihome fire near Diamond Head and left three others missing, including the shooter, who was presumed dead. The Honolulu Police Department on Sunday mourned the loss of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to an apparent tenant-landlord dispute that blew up into a multihome fire near Diamond Head and left three others missing, including the shooter, who was presumed dead. Star-Advertiser.
Man facing eviction fatally shoots 2 Honolulu police officers before blaze destroys 7 homes in Diamond Head neighborhood. In a shocking series of events Sunday, a 69-year-old man facing eviction is accused of fatally shooting two Honolulu police officers who were responding to the scene of a stabbing and then apparently setting a raging fire that destroyed seven homes in Diamond Head. Hawaii News Now.
Man Facing Eviction Allegedly Killed 2 HPD Officers, Stabbed Landlord. The shooting suspect is believed to have also started a fire in the neighborhood that destroyed at least seven houses. Civil Beat.
7 Homes Burn After Shooter Kills 2 Honolulu Officers. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard says it may take several days to process the Diamond Head area crime scene where two Honolulu police officers were shot and killed Sunday morning. Hawaii Public Radio.
Homes burn after shooter kills 2 Honolulu officers. A man shot and killed two police officers Sunday as they responded to a home in a leafy neighborhood beneath the rim of a famed volcanic crater near Waikiki Beach, authorities said. Associated Press.
HPD gives details on "senseless, selfish act". Suspect Jerry Hanel is accused of killing Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, then setting a fire. KITV4.
Mayor on officers that were shot and killed: They ‘put on their uniforms this morning and didn’t get home’. Police Chief Susan Ballard confirmed Jerry Hanel to be the suspect in the shooting that killed two officers on Sunday, Jan. 19. Chief Ballard said that officers responded to the scene after a report of a stabbing. KHON2.
Suspect suffered from mental health problems. The Honolulu Police Department believes the man suspected of shooting and killing two patrol officers, stabbing his landlady and destroying by fire seven homes in an exclusive Diamond Head neighborhood Sunday perished in the Hibiscus Drive house where he lived. Star-Advertiser.
Shooting suspect had history of mental instability but not extreme violence. The 69-year-old suspect in the Diamond Head shooting Sunday that left two Honolulu police officers dead had a history of mental instability and disagreements with neighbors, his attorney told Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now.
Neighbors, witnesses give more insight on suspect Jerry Hanel. Early Sunday morning, many woke up to panic and chaos as first responders rushed to Hibiscus Drive where two officers were shot and homes burned. KHON2.
2 slain Honolulu police officers were parents. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard identified the two Honolulu police officers as Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama. Star-Advertiser.
Ige pledged to end homelessness in Hawaii by 2020. What happened? "In hindsight maybe it was too aggressive, too aspirational.” Hawaii News Now.
Legislature launches environmental caucus. To encourage legislative action on pressing environmental issues, the state Legislature has formed an Environmental Legislative Caucus. Garden Island.
State: Tax collections up. Total state tax collections were up almost 5% in Fiscal Year 2019, which ended June 30. Tribune-Herald.
Attorney general seeks funds to fight corruption. State Attorney General Clare Connors is requesting an extra $1 million a year for pay increases to be distributed among the 200 lawyers that work in her office, and is seeking 10 additional staffers for a new unit designed to pursue complex cases including public corruption and theft from state programs. Star-Advertiser.
Solar generation up 21% in 2019, Hawaiian Electric says. Hawaiian Electric announced Friday that it experienced a 21% jump in solar generation capacity last year, its largest-ever annual increase for the five isles it has served since 2005. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric: Solar Capacity Surged in 2019. The completion of large grid-scale projects and thousands of residential solar systems boosted the largest-ever annual increase in solar capacity on Hawaiian Electric’s five island systems, the company announced Friday. Maui Now.
Oahu
Using a new law, Honolulu goes after scofflaws and drafts rules for 1,700 new B&Bs. Over the next year, Kathy Sokugawa, acting director of the city Department of Planning and Permitting, faces the mammoth task of rooting out illegal vacation rentals that have proliferated on Oahu, in defiance of a three-decades-old ban. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu’s top civil attorney Donna Leong is in limbo. Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced a year ago that City Corporation Counsel Donna Leong was granted paid administrative leave from her post after receiving a target letter from the U.S. Department of Justice. Star-Advertiser.
Law enforcement hopes capture of crime ring players will help bring crime under control. City and federal law enforcement officers are pursuing two crime rings that they suspect are responsible for a portion of the recent wave of property and violent crimes that has put Oahu on edge. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office has noted that about a dozen high-profile violent crime cases referred to their office since 2015 have been committed by current and former HOPE probationers. In six of these, police shot the suspect, and in three of the cases killed him. HOPE stands for Hawaii’s Opportunity Probation With Enforcement. Launched by 1st Circuit Court Judge Steven Alm in 2004, the high-intensity supervision program assigns sanctions — typically several days in jail — every time a participant violates probation terms like using drugs or missing appointments with a probation officer. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Bus system ‘meltdown’ leaves schoolchildren, working poor stranded. After a week of even fewer buses than usual, Mayor Harry Kim on Friday called an emergency meeting and together, top officials came up with an interim plan that will draw on buses and vans from the public and private sector, in addition to those of current bus contractors Roberts Hawaii and Polynesian Adventure Tours Inc. West Hawaii Today.
Judge hands down maximum sentence to Waiki accomplice Malia Lajala. A fifth accomplice was sentenced Friday to six years in jail for her role in assisting Justin Waiki after the July 2018 murder of Hawaii County Police Officer Bronson Kaliloa. West Hawaii Today.
Aloha, Southwest! Airline opens interisland service to Hilo. More than 100 passengers were greeted with cheers and songs Sunday morning after disembarking Southwest Airlines’ first flight from Honolulu to Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor to deliver State of County Feb. 11. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino will be delivering his 2020 State of the County address on Feb. 11 at the newly opened South Maui Community Park Gymnasium. Maui News.
Maui police tow two cars under new DUI law. DUI arrestees will have their car towed rather than stay in place. KITV4.
EVohana charger transfer conditionally OK’d by PUC. The state Public Utilities Commission has approved Hawaiian Electric’s plan to own and potentially operate four EVohana sites on Maui that uses pricing to entice electric vehicle drivers to plug in during the day when solar power is plentiful. Maui News.
Saving Materials and More in Maui County. Since its launch in 2018, Hawai’i Materials Recycling says it has saved Maui County taxpayers millions of dollars. Maui Now.
Kauai
National CAP commander visits Kauai. A briefing on the communications capabilities of the Kauai Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Operating Center concluded the vist of Civil Air Patrol National Commander Maj. Gen. Mark Smith and his entourage, Thursday at the EOC. Garden Island.
