Ige, legislative leaders announce minimum wage hikes in affordability package, bomb scare at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Big Island has about half the doctors it needs, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Lawmakers and Ige back bills for housing and tax relief and for working families. In a sharp break with political tradition, Gov. David Ige joined leaders from the state House and Senate at a news conference Tuesday to announce a complex package of tax relief, affordable-housing plans and a preschool development program, all designed to provide cost-of-living relief to Hawaii’s low-income and working-class residents. Star-Advertiser.
What Will Be The Defining Issue Of The 2020 Legislature? Problems abound but no single issue appears to have yet united Hawaii lawmakers as the opening of the 2020 legislative session approaches on Wednesday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Leaders Back An Ambitious Plan To Rapidly Expand Preschool. The immediate goal of the five-year plan is to increase the number of pre-K classrooms in the state by 100 a year. Civil Beat.
Teacher pay differential plan comes under fire by lawmakers. A bold move by the schools superintendent and Board of Education to give a big boost in pay to teachers in hard-to-staff positions — even before lawmakers appropriated the funds — came under fire Tuesday at the Legislature. Star-Advertiser.
Farmers ask for funding to fight pasture pest threatening Hawaii’s third largest commodity. The beef and milk industry brought in $43 million to Hawaii in 2017. However, many of the fields where those cattle graze are losing grass and ranchers aren't even sure how to stop it. Hawaii News Now.
Joint Pearl Harbor Hickam (Nimitz Gate) reopened after an overnight bomb scare. Joint Pearl Harbor Hickam security forces reopened the Nimitz gate just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, after an overnight bomb scare. KHON2.
Powerful Hawaii defensive radar is delayed. A more than $1 billion missile defense radar for Hawaii has been significantly delayed, with Native Hawaiian cultural concerns emerging at one possible site on Kuaokala Ridge at Kaena Point and community worries about overdevelopment at two other candidate sites at Kahuku Training Area. Star-Advertiser.
Legal group to analyze spike of deadly officer-involved shootings around Hawaii. A recent rash of fatal officer-involved shootings is prompting a group at the University of Hawaii Law School to review the deadly trend. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Educator Mandado Announces Run For City Council. The race to replace a term-limited councilman now has three candidates. Civil Beat.
Under proposal, 3 urban schools would see dramatic redevelopment. With huge maintenance backlogs and obsolete school facilities, public schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto is considering an ambitious redevelopment and modernization of three schools in urban Honolulu. Hawaii News Now.
Waikiki Health opens a new homeless shelter in Moiliili. Waikiki Health, which operates Kakaako’s Next Step Shelter, began welcoming formerly homeless tenants this week into a three-story shelter it now operates in Moiliili. Star-Advertiser.
Transportation crews receive tons of asphalt to mend state roadways on Oahu. State Department of Transportation crews Monday delivered two to three tons of asphalt patch material to maintenance base yards to continue patching potholes on state roads around Oahu through the rest of the week. Star-Advertiser.
Central Oahu leaders joined city officials Tuesday to break ground on a 12,800-square-foot off-leash dog park at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Doctor levels critically short. The state’s southernmost island is short 230 doctors — or 44% — of the 528 physicians demanded by the population as of November, a University of Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment Project report submitted earlier this month to the 2020 Legislature shows. West Hawaii Today.
Waste plan meetings set for next week. The newest iteration of the Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan, which is required to be updated every 10 years, was unveiled in December and makes 82 recommendations for changes to the county’s waste management system. Tribune-Herald.
Crews continue snow removal, erosion repair on Maunakea Access Road. Crews continued to work Tuesday to repair and clear the Maunakea Access Road, which has been closed to the public since Friday because of the first snowfall of the decade. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Lawmaker priorities include schools, jail, highways. Maui County lawmakers hope this session to fund the first stages of the relocation of Maui Community Correctional Center, to get the ball rolling on long-promised school improvement projects and to tackle climate and environmental concerns. Maui News.
Maui Efforts Creating Replicable Ways To Recycle And Reduce Waste. Organizations such as the Surfrider Foundation and Sierra Club are active in addressing broad environmental issues at the local level, including on Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
Drifting ‘ghost net’ threatens island sea life and reefs. Mariners, pilots or people near the ocean are being asked to be on the lookout for a massive “ghost net” that was spotted two weeks ago off Maui and might remain a threat to humpback whales and other sea life. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Annual PMRF albatross project turns up nothing. Pacific Missile Range Facility Air Operations department, the PMRF Environmental Program and US Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services enlisted volunteers for the annual PMRF Laysan albatross egg sweep on Saturday. Garden Island.
Erosion worries rising. A foundation left over from a 2017 project to remove the Kapaa Beach Park pavilion is now cracked in half and falling into the surf after weekend waves and weather caused damage on the east side. Garden Island.
