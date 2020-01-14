Ige approves new Mauna Kea rules, DOE seeks more teacher pay hikes, Honolulu mayoral race gets crowded, state repeatedly sent starved child back to abusers, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Tourists check out telescopes on Mauna Kea ©2020 All Hawaii News
Governor approves rules for Maunakea. Gov. David Ige on Monday approved a controversial series of administrative rules governing the University of Hawaii’s Maunakea land management practices. Tribune-Herald.
Governor Ige Signs Maunakea Administrative Rules. The rules, approved by the UH Board of Regents in November, have been filed and will take effect on January 23, 2020. Big Island Video News.
Six Months Later, TMT National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit Comment Responses Posted. The State Department of Health's official responses to public comments have been posted online, but decisions on holding contested cases have yet to be made. Big Island Video News.
Deep Snow Covers Maunakea, Mauna Loa. The Access Road to the summit of Maunakea is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200 foot level due to snowy and icy road conditions. Big Island Video News.
=====
DOE Wants To Raise Pay For Experienced Hawaii Teachers. The plan, aimed at reducing the teacher shortage by enticing senior educators to remain in the classroom, is the next phase of a broader teacher recruitment and retention plan. Civil Beat.
https://www.civilbeat.org/2020/01/doe-wants-to-raise-pay-for-experienced-hawaii-teachers/
Results from a 2019 student survey on sexual harassment and violence on UH campuses should be out later this month. In the meantime the university submitted its annual report on campus safety and accountability to lawmakers. KHON2.
Public Safety Department Wants 15 More Guards But Can’t Fill Vacancies. Some members of the House Finance Committee want to know how the new positions can be justified. Civil Beat.
How The Endangered Hawaiian Hawk Became A Political Pawn. The Trump administration has launched an all-out assault on federal environmental regulations, including the Endangered Species Act. Civil Beat.
=====
Plan calls for $20 million to battle ohi‘a disease. An update to the state’s strategic response plan for rapid ohi‘a death requests more than $4 million in funding each year for five years. Tribune-Herald.
Plan to tackle Rapid Ohia Death. The state updated its response plan for the fight against Rapid Ohia Death on Monday, calling for more than $20 million for research and combat of the disease over the next five years. Garden Island.
Rapid Ohia Death fungus research, response could cost millions. Creating a plan to address Rapid Ohia Death, the Department of Land and Natural Resources is estimating they’ll need $4 million a year for the next five years. Hawaii News Now.
Rapid ʻohiʻa death battle estimated to need $4 million annually. he 2020-2024 update to the original strategic response plan for the fight against Rapid ʻOhiʻa Death notes many challenges ahead. KHON2.
=====
Stay out of murky water and off eastern shoreline rocks, safety officials warn. On Monday the state Department of Health Clean Water Branch issued islandwide brown-water advisories for the Big Island and Maui, and advisories continued for several beaches on Kauai. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Real estate broker James joins race for Honolulu mayor. Real estate broker Choon James officially announced her candidacy for mayor Monday afternoon at the steps of Honolulu Hale. Star-Advertiser.
Activist Choon James Running For Honolulu Mayor. James is running as a “good government” candidate who isn’t taking lobbyist donations. Civil Beat.
Businesswoman Choon James announces run for Honolulu mayor. Small businesswoman and frequent city critic Choon James announced Monday she’s running for Honolulu mayor. Hawaii News Now.
Choon James announces Honolulu mayoral run. Small business woman and long time realtor Choon James announced Monday that she is running for Honolulu Mayor. KITV4.
Amemiya Reports Nearly $1M In Mayoral Campaign Contributions. The total includes the $200,000 the businessman loaned himself in his first run for office. Civil Beat.
=====
City to proceed with first phase of Sherwood Forest project. Honolulu city representatives announced Monday that the city would continue with the first phase of a contentious project to develop a section of Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, also known as Sherwood Forest, representing a loss for opponents who have voiced their opposition to the project for about a year. Star-Advertiser.
City Officials, Hawaiians Find Path Forward On Sherwood Forest Park. The deal drew a mixed reaction when it was unveiled at the Waimanalo Neighborhood Board meeting. Civil Beat.
Controversial Waimanalo park project plan moving forward ... but not completely. Residents in Waimanalo are divided over what is aimed to be a compromise between the community and the city. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell agrees to abandon master plan for Waimanalo park project. The city says it is abandoning both phase 1 and its master plan for its construction project at Sherwood Forest. KITV4.
=====
Protests shaping up against military’s proposed $1.5 billion radar on Oahu. Activists are already planning to protest a proposed $1.5 billion high-powered radar on Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
HPD to hire detectives, increase patrols amid spate of violent crimes. Honolulu police officials say the department will add more detectives and increase patrols islandwide amid a string of brazen purse snatchings and muggings that appear to target the most vulnerable population: The elderly. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu's Recycling Businesses In Crisis As Global Prices Drop. Despite serving as the largest recycling facilities on Oahu, RRR Recycling and Reynolds Recycling are in a crisis, and there are implications for residents who turn in their recyclables for redemption income or reuse. Hawaii Public Radio.
Potholes might not be patched until rain relents. The city wants Oahu drivers to report any new potholes opening up under the puddles they drive through this winter. Star-Advertiser.
City and County news conference on potholes. Ross Sasamura of the Department of Facility Maintenance spoke to the press earlier Monday about potholes. KHON2.
Landlord’s ‘ridiculous’ rent demand blamed for closing of Ala Moana’s Mai Tai Bar. The popular Mai Tai Bar at Ala Moana Center will close Feb. 23 along with Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. due to a lease rental dispute that has made way for Olive Garden. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Big Island child who starved to death was repeatedly returned to alleged abusers, records show. A 9-year-old Hilo girl who died of starvation in 2016 — weighing just 45 pounds — was repeatedly removed from her home only to be returned despite concerns for her safety, according to state records. Hawaii News Now.
Health Department cites 2 teen treatment facilities on Big Island. The department’s Office of Health Care and Assurance issued a notice of violation and order to Christopher Kaiser, Michael McKinney, Suzanne McKinney and Mark Agosto of Pacific Quest Corp. for running the two illegal facilities — one at 15-1973 4th Ave. and the other 15-1736 22nd Ave. — in Keaau. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Harbor repairs pegged at $8M. At least $8 million will be needed to repair Kawaihae Harbor-North after the state facility was heavily damaged amid high surf at the turn of the year. West Hawaii Today.
DLNR Projects Kawaihae Harbor Repairs at $8 Million. A storm to mark the new year inflicted upwards of $8 million in damages to the Kawaihae North Small Boat Harbor based an DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation engineer’s estimate. Big Island Now.
Repairs to storm-damaged Big Island harbor estimated to cost $8M. A state engineer estimates it will cost at least $8 million to make repairs to Kawaihae North Small Boat Harbor, which was damaged in a New Year’s Eve storm. Hawaii News Now.
=====
North Kohala subdivision planned. Kohala Shoreline LLC is moving forward with its development of a six-lot subdivision on the North Kohala coastline. West Hawaii Today.
Neighbors battle Mauna Kea hotel. The association of homeowners at the Mauna Kea Resort is appealing the county’s approval of a subdivision without requiring a shoreline survey and other elements of a special management area. West Hawaii Today.
The $14 Million Jail Improvement Project Nobody Seems To Want. State corrections officials, who unsuccessfully sought funding to build a new facility, are proposing construction of an annex to the overcrowded Hilo jail. Civil Beat.
Maui
Lahaina Aquatic Center Closed For Repairs. The Lahaina Aquatic Center will be closed from today at noon through Thursday for repairs to a 10-inch pipe leading to the filtration system, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Maui Now.
A whale of show by momma, baby. A mother humpback whale teaches her baby how to tail slap Saturday morning as they frolic in the waters off Launiupoko. Maui News.
Kauai
Council meeting Thursday. The Kauai County Council’s first meeting of the year will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Historic County Building. Garden Island.
Four candidates for KIUC board election. The Kaui Island Utility Cooperative Nominating Committee confirmed four candidates for its board of directors election on March 14. Garden Island.
Ban proposed on ‘forever chemicals’. Kauai doesn’t test drinking water for a class of chemicals being targeted for manufacturing bans by some members of the United States Congress. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment