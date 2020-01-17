How to pay for teacher raises? Plus, Honolulu paid indicted police chief $250k to leave and now it's suing for its money back. Lots more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii classroom PC:Hawaii Department of Education
Veteran public school teachers could get a big one-time salary increase. Public school teachers with more than 10 years of experience could get a one-time salary boost in the coming school year — if the state comes up with the money. Hawaii News Now.
=====
A new measure introduced in the Hawaii State House of Representatives could put an end to HI-5 recycling. Rep. Roy Takumi, who introduced the measure, created it after hearing from older constituents about the difficulties of transporting recyclables. KHON2.
Visitor drownings are up, bill aims to aid prevention. A new proposal is hoping to save lives by requiring stricter regulations and more training for crews on tour boats. KHON2.
New Prison Oversight Commission Has A Full Plate. Off to a slow start, the new commissioners say they want to take a wide-ranging look at the entire criminal justice system. Civil Beat.
Now that the conflict at Mauna Kea is in a temporary truce, Native Hawaiians are turning their attention to politics. Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope say they want more Hawaiians voting and in office. Hawaii News Now.
As climate change takes hold, the tropics will get warmer faster. Global warming is often thought of as, well, a global phenomenon. But the world is actually warming at different rates ― and new research from a University of Hawaii professor is helping shed light on why. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
City sues former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha for severance pay. City attorneys this week filed a lawsuit against former Police Chief Louis Kealoha seeking return of $250,000 in taxpayer money that he received as a severance payment when he retired from the Honolulu Police Department in March 2017. Star-Advertiser.
City sues disgraced ex-police chief in bid to recoup $250,000 payout. In January 2017, taxpayers paid the $250,000 for him to retire while under investigation by the FBI for public corruption. Hawaii News Now.
=====
127 Homeless People Died On Oahu Last Year, Up From 2018. The figure is also a 46% increase from just two years ago. Civil Beat.
Deaths of homeless people continue to climb on Oahu. Some 127 homeless people on Oahu died last year, seven more than in 2018, the city announced today. Star-Advertiser.
Oʻahu Homeless Deaths Increasing, Up 46% In Two Years. Honolulu's acting chief medical examiner says 127 people considered homeless died on Oʻahu in 2019, up from two years ago. Hawaii Public Radio.
City: Those who died on Oahu streets last year ranged in age from 19 to 88. Some 127 homeless people died on Oahu streets last year, according to a new analysis from the city Medical Examiner. Hawaii News Now.
=====
In face of opposition, BOE shelves plans to move Kaahumanu Elementary. The state Board of Education Thursday rejected a proposal to move the school from Kinau Street to new facilities that would be built on the 46-acre campus of nearby McKinley High School. Hawaii News Now.
Board of Education nixes moving Ka‘ahumanu School, advances Kaimuki High redevelopment plan. A proposal to redevelop Kaimuki High School’s campus is advancing, but the Board of Education on Thursday torpedoed the idea of moving Queen Ka‘ahumanu School to free up that campus for development. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Rediscovery of WWII bomber off Oahu raises hopes for recovery of remains. Crystal clear video shows new images of a World War II aircraft sitting on the ocean floor about three miles off Oahu’s Kaneohe coast. Hawaii News Now.
Society of Professional Journalists in Hawaii looking for summer interns. Selected applicants will be placed in a print, online or broadcast media organization in Honolulu, where they will work full-time for 10 weeks during the summer. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County fast-track land buy raises questions. A fast-tracked bill to buy land owned by a distant relative of Puna Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz is raising questions after her relationship was disclosed when the County Council was asked to approve a $1.45 million appropriation for the purchase and construction of a bus depot there. West Hawaii Today.
An over-the-counter medicine may be able to prevent rat lungworm disease. The typical rainy weather in Hilo becomes a hot spot for slugs and snails, a carrier of rat lungworm disease, a parasite that affects the brain and spinal cord in humans. KITV.
After Rat Lungworm Conference, HMC Updates Treatment Protocol. Hilo Medical Center is announcing an update on early treatment protocol for Rat Lungworm following the international conference held in last week. Big Island Video News.
Holei Sea Arch Closed After Cracks Observed. The short trail from the end of Chain of Craters Road to the sea arch overlook is closed and roped off, officials say. Big Island Video News.
Cracks shutter Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s Holei Sea Arch overlook. Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park this afternoon announced the closure of the Holei Sea Arch overlook until further notice due to new cracks and instability observed on the coastal cliffs. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Maui Mayor, Seeking GET Tax Surcharge, Apologizes For Missed Deadline. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is asking the state Legislature to extend a deadline that will allow the county to impose a general excise tax surcharge on business activities such as sales of products. Hawaii Public Radio.
Community Meeting on Wailuku Town Improvements, Jan. 29. Wailuku Town Improvements will be the subject of a community meeting hosted by the County of Maui Department of Management, schedule to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 6 p.m. at ʻĪao Theater. Maui Now.
Chick-fil-A coming to Maui. Early plans point to Kahului location. The Chick-fil-A franchise is flocking to the Aloha State, with plans in the works for a future Maui location, its second in Hawaii. Maui News.
Chick-fil-A is Coming to Hawai‘i, Eyes Kahului Location. Chick-fil-A is coming to Hawaiʻi with a potential site at the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center in Kahului on Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Tax hike proposed for part-time TVRs. A bill that would increase the property taxes of Kauai residents who rent out their homes for part of the year was met with opposition from some Kauai community members on Thursday. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi Recycling Buffeted By Global Market Prices, Solutions Won't Be Easy. Allison Fraley, Kauaʻi County’s solid waste program coordinator, said the island is not alone in dealing with an overseas market where prices are falling and buyers are choosy. Hawaii Public Radio.
No comments:
Post a Comment