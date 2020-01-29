Honolulu one of 20 U.S. airports screening for coronavirus, lawmaker wants to study magic mushrooms, Aloha Stadium designs unveiled, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Honolulu International Airport ©2020 All Hawaii News
Health Officials Step Up Coronavirus Precautions At Honolulu Airport. Customs and Border Patrol agents will begin to distribute coronavirus alert notices to certain passengers. Civil Beat.
Enhanced screenings to begin at Honolulu’s airport amid growing concerns about deadly virus. As concerns grow over a deadly new virus from China, the U.S. government is expanding passenger screenings from five airports to 20, including Honolulu’s airport. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu airport to begin screening for coronavirus. Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is among 20 U.S. airports that will conduct screenings for the virus. Pacific Business News.
Coronavirus Monitoring: Honolulu Among 20 Airports in US with CDC Quarantine Station. The state Department of Transportation is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawaiʻi Department of Health in monitoring for the Coronavirus amid the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China. Maui Now.
In light of coronavirus epidemic, people stocking up on masks leaving shelves empty. No confirmed cases of the virus so far in Hawaii, still, that hasn’t stopped people from stocking up on masks. KHON2.
=====
Governor: Despite Recent Crimes, Hawaii Still Safe. That is supported by data from the Department of Justice, which shows in 2019 Hawaii had one of the lowest rates of violent crime in the past 30 years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill: Let’s Study The Benefits Of Magic Mushrooms. A temporary Medicinal Psilocybin Working Group would be established to make recommendations to the Hawaii Legislature. Civil Beat.
City councilmember proposes change on how often senior citizens renew their licenses. Kymberly Pine is urging the state to change the rules when it comes to senior citizen drivers. KHON2.
Dozens of new bills aim to shore up biosecurity in Hawaii. A host of bills addressing invasive species and the state’s biosecurity are a part of this year’s legislative session, following a list of recommendations by the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Tribune-Herald.
More Oversight Of Vape Shops Expected Under New Federal Ban On Tobacco Sales. Hawaii can expect to see more federal oversight of tobacco and vaping sales beginning this month, now that the federal government has caught up with Hawaii in prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to anyone under 21. Civil Beat.
More Investors Could Mean Increased Affordable Housing. Housing advocates want to open up the state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program to anyone – not just big banks. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Medical Service Association said Tuesday it has selected Dr. Mark Mugiishi as its new president and chief executive officer. Mugiishi has been interim president and CEO since August and will assume the permanent position Saturday. Star-Advertiser.
Central Pacific’s earnings fall 10.1% amid loan provision maneuvers. The holding company for the state’s fourth-largest bank said today that earnings fell to $14.2 million, or 50 cents a share, from $15.8 million, or 54 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
WATCH: Honolulu Prosecutor debate. Five candidates for the Honolulu Prosecutor took the stage for a debate on Tuesday night. KHON2.
=====
DHHL buys urban Honolulu apartments for beneficiaries. Native Hawaiians on a wait list for homesteads should have a first-ever opportunity later this year to rent affordable apartments from the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Star-Advertiser.
$7.8M Purchase Of Moiliili Lots Approved For DHHL. The department plans to rehabilitate buildings for affordable rentals to applicants on its wait list. Civil Beat.
DHHL To Buy $8M Property In Moʻiliʻili From Kamehameha Schools For Housing. A new land deal in Mōʻiliʻili struck by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands could take potentially hundreds of Native Hawaiians off the homestead wait list in urban Honolulu. Hawaii Public Radio.
Department of Hawaiian Homelands to purchase property from Kamehameha Schools. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands got the green light to purchase two vacant apartment buildings in Moiliili from Kamehameha Schools. KHON2.
Hawaiian Homes Commission buying two vacant Honolulu apartment buildings from Kamehameha Schools. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, which currently plans to redevelop the former bowling alley into a highrise with rental apartments, plans to renovate the 31 units in the two low-rise apartment buildings for affordable rentals. Pacific Business News.
=====
Storm runoff could cost Oahu homeowners. Imagine being charged for the rain that falls on your home. That's what the city is proposing with a new utility. KITV4.
Can Fixing Parking Rules Make Honolulu More Affordable? The Honolulu City Council will consider a bill lifting Oahu’s minimum parking requirements — and let developers decide how much parking their buildings need. Civil Beat.
=====
Take a look at the 3 proposed designs for the new Aloha Stadium district. Renderings for what the new Aloha Stadium could look like have been released. Lawmakers and developers have been brainstorming what they wanted not just the stadium to look like, but also the grounds surrounding the stadium. Hawaii News Now.
WATCH: three conceptual renderings of potential Aloha Stadium renovations. New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District released three flyover renderings of potential Aloha Stadium renovations. KHON2.
Concepts provide glimpse of possibilities for new Aloha Stadium. In a series of public and community meetings over the past few months, officials of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District have been sharing conceptualized possible options for what the new facility and surrounding development could look like at its scheduled fall 2023 opening and seeking public comment. Star-Advertiser.
=====
The Honolulu Morgue Is Still A Mess. When Civil Beat asked for a tour of the facility this month, the city rushed to clean up its image. But problems persist. Civil Beat.
Hundreds gather for beachside vigil honoring slain officer. Hundreds gathered as the sun set on Sandy Beach to hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday honoring Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama, who was one of two officers killed 11 days ago responding to a landlord-tenant dispute. Star-Advertiser.
Hundreds honor fallen HPD officer remembered as a quiet hero. The family of a slain Honolulu police officer who treasured their privacy opened up Tuesday night as a large crowd joined them in mourning. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Prosecutors: Employee of Puna charter school overrun by lava embezzled $628,000. There’s more bad news for a Puna charter school devastated by the 2018 Kilauea eruption. Federal prosecutors allege that the former financial officer for Kua O Ka La public charter school embezzled $628,000 from the campus between December 2012 and January 2019. Hawaii News Now.
Big Island woman charged with wire fraud for stealing money from a school. A Big Island woman has been charged with wire fraud, after officials say she stole money from the Kua O Ka La Public Charter School. KHON2.
Big Isle hospitals take action following China outbreak. As the United States and the world continues to monitor the outbreak of a new respiratory virus, Big Island hospitals are at the ready for any potential cases. Tribune-Herald.
Paniolo Avenue intersection improvements coming. A worrisome Waikoloa intersection will be getting a $5.5 million upgrade, thanks to action taken by the County Council last week. West Hawaii Today.
DOH Eyes Old Kona Courthouse as New Treatment Center. The old Kona Courthouse in Kealakekua may soon be repurposed for use as a short-term transitional treatment facility for those suffering from drug addiction and/or behavioral health issues, specifically the homeless. Big Island Now.
Maui
State looks to Brazilian beetle to battle with invasive weed. The insect feeds on cane tibouchina, a pesky plant that’s widespread in Maui forests. Maui News.
Proposed Wailuku Hotel Topic of Community Event. Longtime Maui residents and Wailuku property owners, Jonathan Starr and Helen Nielsen, are major partners in Supreme Bright Wailuku, LLC, an entity proposing a new kamaʻāina business hotel in Wailuku Town. Maui Now.
Maui County prepares to kick off $40M project to relieve parking, traffic woes in Wailuku. County officials say a new $40 million project aimed at addressing the problems could be a boon to businesses in the area — once the work is complete. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Construction set for Loop Road. Loop Road construction is set to begin today, after more than a year of muddy conditions, vandalism concerns and the installation of a new gate just past the Keahua Bridge. Garden Island.
Coconut Beach Resort names new general manager. Chris Machorek was recently appointed as the new general manager of the Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort. Pacific Business News.
Molokai
800 acres of a Molokai watershed will now be protected by the state. The area is known as Pua’ahala. The Department of Land and Natural Resources along with the East Moloka’i Watershed Partnership purchased the land for nearly $3.2 million. Hawaii News Now.
State buys Puaahala Watershed on Molokai for conservation. On Molokai, a critical piece of land on the island’s east side has been acquired by the state in hopes of protecting an important watershed. KHON2.
No comments:
Post a Comment