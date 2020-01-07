Hawaii's growing garbage heap, Honolulu police kill escapee, billionaire Ellison wants to buy Lanai electric grid, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Garbage at Hawaii landfill ©2020 All Hawaii News
Legislature to Hold Hawaiʻi Homelessness Summit. In an effort to address homelessness, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature will convene at the state capitol on Tuesday for the Hawaiʻi Homelessness Summit 2020. Maui Now.
Hawaii Board Of Education Wants More Transparency In School Construction Projects. The Department of Education is expected to identify the criteria it uses in deciding how to divide the money it gets to repair and maintain school facilities. Civil Beat.
Shipping company looking to raise rates by 34%, asking for public input. The company says it would generate $27 million in revenue to maintain operations and make a profit. KITV4.
Rare plant protection is up for debate at the U.S. Senate, thanks to Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and a team of other legislators that have introduced the Extinction Prevention Act. Garden Island.
TMT takes center stage at astronomy conference as talks with Ige planned. Officials with the Thirty Meter Telescope are slated to meet with the governor this week to discuss the stalled project. Hawaii News Now.
Thousands gather for American Astronomical Society conference at Hawaii Convention Center. The meeting is a joint gathering with the AAS Historical Astronomy Division and High Energy Astrophysics Division. KITV4.
Oahu
Man fatally shot by police in Kailua was work furlough escapee, sources say. A man fatally shot by police in Kailua on Monday afternoon was a work furlough escapee who had been on the run since November, sources said. Hawaii News Now.
Man fatally shot by police in Kailua. KITV4's sources tell us he was an escapee of a work-furlough program and was being hidden by his girlfriend. KITV4.
Police shoot, kill man after Kailua traffic stop. Honolulu police shot and killed an apparently armed man Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in Kailua. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Police Shoot Man In Kailua. A woman who was in the car with the suspect has been arrested. Civil Beat.
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Kailua. A witness says police surrounded a Silver PT Cruiser in a parking lot of Aikahi Gardens. KHON2.
Shakeup afoot at the federal office that exposed the Kealohas’ criminal behavior. Peter Wolff, the head of the federal public defender’s office is being pushed out after 24 years, in a move many in the legal community are questioning. Hawaii News Now.
Hauula road collapse is a glimpse into the future. Officials say Friday’s collapse of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula from coastal erosion is merely a preview of what’s to come as climate change and rising sea levels accelerate into the future. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu home and condo prices rose in December. Oahu’s housing market ended 2019 with moderate gains in median sale prices for December but fell just short of producing a full-year gain in part of the market. Star-Advertiser.
Vacation Rentals Are Still Thriving In Kailua. Critics warned that a bill to crack down on illegal vacation rentals would doom Kailua’s economy. But months later, the town still bustles with tourists and hundreds of vacation rentals. Civil Beat.
Former SHOPO President Sues Over Police Chief Comments In A Civil Beat Story. Tenari Maafala left the Honolulu Police Department in 2018 after he was moved to another assignment by the new police chief. Civil Beat.
Shoddy window installation at center of new UH lawsuit. UH is suing an architect and contractors over faulty window installations at the school’s $133 million dollar Cancer Center. Hawaii News Now.
Volunteers wanted for annual homeless Point-in-Time count. The annual homeless point-in-time count is set to begin and volunteers are needed. Hawaii News Now.
Dogs and their owners get new park in Moiliili. Moiliili has a new park where dogs can run free while their human caretakers mingle in the great outdoors. Star-Advertiser.
Public-private partnership helps bring new dog park to area near UH Manoa campus. Oahu’s newest off-leash dog park, which opened Monday in Moiliili, was created with the help a public-private partnership involving the Hawaiian Humane Society ― a partnership that city officials hope can be used as a model for other projects moving forward. Hawaii News Now.
Off-leash dog park opens at Kalo Place Mini Park. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Rat lungworm disease at the focus of an international Hilo workshop. A Big Island man who was diagnosed with rat lungworm disease gave a presentation about his excruciating experience to the crowd at an international workshop in Hilo on Monday. Hawaii News Now.
Big Island man’s battle with rat lungworm kicks off workshop. Mark LeRoy and his wife, Maya Parish, were the first to present at the sixth international workshop on rat lungworm, a three-day program that kicked off Monday morning, drawing more than 250 participants from eight countries to Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Health food store apologizes after woman bites into slug on her sandwich. A Big Island woman has filed a complaint with the state Health Department after she says she bit into a slug in a deli sandwich. Hawaii News Now.
Council to vote on breakwater resolution. The Hawaii County Council will vote next week whether to approve a state and federal study of potential modifications to the Hilo Bay breakwater. Tribune-Herald.
Routes canceled as Hele-On bus shortage intensifies. The wheels on the bus aren’t going ‘round the island as frequently as before, as the county Mass Transit Agency struggles with a shortage of Hele-On buses to cover all the routes. West Hawaii Today.
Works begins on farmers market canopy. Visitors to Hilo Farmers Market on Monday found the produce area moved from its usual spot adjacent to Reuben’s Mexican Food to the Keaukaha side of Mamo Street. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
County population up slightly, graying. Officials gearing up for census gathering, coming in the spring. Maui News.
Hearings to be held on Young Brothers rate hikes. Public hearings to discuss interisland shipper Young Brothers’ 34 percent rate hike will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. Maui News.
Maui County’s ‘Section 8’ waiting list to re-open for limited period. Maui County is reopening the waiting list for the federal rental housing subsidy program formally known as “Section 8.” Hawaii News Now.
Housing Choice Voucher Program Re-Opens Wait List. Applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List will be accepted later this month, the county announced today. Maui Now.
Kauai
Weigh in on KIUC’s water diversions. Those wanting to weigh in on the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative’s bid for a long-term lease of water used for the Waiahai hydropower plants have until midnight tonight to comment on the draft environmental assessment. Garden Island.
Kauai condo prices tied record in 2019. Condominium prices on Kauai last year tied a more than decade-old record that stood out as a highlight in data from two neighbor island housing markets released Sunday. Star-Advertiser.
Median price of Kauai condominiums jumps 23% in 2019. The median price of a condominium on Kauai jumped by more than 20% in 2019 as sales of both condos and single-family homes declined when compared with 2018, while the median price of a single-family home on the Garden Isle rose 14% in December, according to statistics provided by Hawaii Information Service on behalf of the Kauai Board of Realtors. Pacific Business News.
Lanai
Billionaire Larry Ellison is looking to buy more of Lanai. The tech industry titan, who already owns 98% of the former Pineapple Isle, wants to buy Lanai’s power plant and grid from the state’s largest utility company, Hawaiian Electric. Star-Advertiser.
Lanai In Talks To Buy Grid From Hawaiian Electric. The move, the parties say, aims to help create micro grids powered by renewable energy and lower electricity costs. Civil Beat.
