Hawaiian hawk removed from endangered species list, Olive Garden files to enter state, TV Executive Blangiardi weighs run for Honolulu mayor, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

ʻIo No Longer Considered Endangered or Threatened. The ʻio or Hawaiian hawk will be removed from the Federal List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife on Feb. 3, 2020.
Hawaiian hawk removed from federal list of endangered wildlife. The io or Hawaiian hawk has been removed from the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Hawk, or ʻio, to be removed from the Federal List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published a final rule removing the ʻio, or the Hawaiian hawk, from the Federal List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife. KHON2.
Read the Fish and Wildlife Service final rule delisting the 'io here.
Hawaii Senate Health Chair Plans To Introduce Bills Targeting Youth Vaping. Hawaii Senate Health Chair Rosalyn Baker plans to propose several bills in the coming legislative ssession aimed at reducing youth vaping, but she wants to add e-cigarettes and vaping products to existing tobacco laws. Hawaii Public Radio.
Astronomers to assemble as telescope discord looms. An event described as the Super Bowl of astronomy kicks off Saturday in Honolulu as thousands of scientists descend on the Hawai‘i Convention Center for the biggest meeting of the year for American astronomers. Star-Advertiser.
More vets gain access to commissaries. More than 27,000 veterans with a service-connected disability in Hawaii and over 430 Purple Heart recipients can now shop at commissaries and exchanges and take advantage of greater recreational opportunities under legislation co-authored by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz that went into effect Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Judge Puts Hawaii Taser Case On Hold. A lawsuit over the right to carry a stun gun for personal protection will wait on the outcome of a seemingly unrelated weapons case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Civil Beat.
USS Missouri reaches 9 million visitors. The nine millionth visitor stepped aboard the USS Missouri today, ringing in the 75th year after World War II officially ended on its decks. Star-Advertiser.
Olive Garden files to do business in Hawaii. Could Olive Garden be coming to Hawaii? According to state business records, the company recently filed to do business here in the islands. KHON2.
Samoan crabs, Kona crabs & lobster proposed rule updates. In an effort to facilitate compliance with the rules regulating the take, possession, and sale of Samoan crab, Kona crab, and lobsters in State waters, the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources has scheduled public hearings this month. KITV.
Oahu
TV executive Blangiardi plans mayoral run. Television executive Rick Blangiardi surprised his staff and simultaneously shook up Oahu’s political community Thursday when he announced he is retiring from his job and intends to join the race for Honolulu mayor. Star-Advertiser.
HNN General Manager Rick Blangiardi announces he’s retiring, considering run for mayor. After more than four decades in the broadcasting industry, Hawaii News Now President and General Manager Rick Blangiardi has announced he will retire this month and is considering a run for Honolulu’s mayor. Hawaii News Now.
TV Executive Blangiardi Weighing Running For Honolulu Mayor. The longtime general manager will leave his Hawaii News Now post Jan. 15. Civil Beat.
Maili group sues city, developer in bid to stop affordable housing project. Construction on a $23 million affordable rental project in West Oahu called Hale Makana O Maili started in October. But neighbors calling themselves Na Kiai O Maili — protectors of Maili — have filed a suit against the city and developer Laulima Development in a bid to stop construction at the end of Kulaaupuni Street. Hawaii News Now.
Plans move forward to rebuild the old P-3 Orion monument. The last remnants of a P-3 Orion monument erected by the Navy in 1999 to commemorate Naval Air Station Barbers Point’s 57 years of fleet service have been demolished, but a local American Veterans post commander said plans are proceeding to completely rebuild the memorial near the Kalaeloa Airport control tower. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Businessman Files Federal Complaint In Prosecutor Impeachment Effort. Tracy Yoshimura has asked a federal court to clear up an e-signature issue that has stalled his initiative to oust Keith Kaneshiro. Civil Beat.
HPD Swears In New Deputy Chief. Deputy Chief Jonathon Grems retired in December. Clyde Ho took over. Civil Beat.
Tougher inspections at Honolulu ports could aid in crackdown against illegal fireworks according to former state lawmaker. While you can set off small sparklers and poppers without a permit, those aerial fireworks we saw thousands of on New Year's Eve are illegal. KITV.
City erects fence blocking shoreline access near Diamond Head, irking park users. Park users of the Makalei and Leahi Beach Parks near Diamond Head are protesting the city’s decision to block off access to parts of the shoreline. Over the holidays, the city suddenly erected fences at both ends of a walkway on a seawall between the two beaches. Hawaii News Now.
New rules at Honolulu Zoo parking lot irks nearby businesses. It’s a popular parking lot for locals who venture into Waikiki. But changes are coming to prevent anyone from parking outside the Honolulu Zoo late at night. KHON2.
TheBus Redux: A City Transit Leader Responds To Riders’ Questions. Lags in TheBus’ tracking data can cause angst for riders trying to predict when their bus might arrive. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
State orders updated traffic assessment for Pepeekeo power plant. Honua Ola Bioenergy will have to update a traffic assessment submitted for the project in March 2011 before the power plant under construction in Pepeekeo can deliver logs to its facility. Tribune-Herald.
HELCO seeks new power agreement with PGV. Hawaii Electric Light Co. is seeking approval of an amended power purchase agreement with Puna Geothermal Venture, according to documents filed Tuesday with the state Public Utilities Commission. Tribune-Herald.
Chemical sunscreens restricted at Big Island park, a year ahead of statewide ban. Sunscreens containing chemicals have now been banned for use by commercial vessels in Kealakekua Bay on the Big Island. The restrictions took effect on Jan. 1, a year before a similar statewide ban takes effect. Hawaii News Now.
Changes to Pana‘ewa complex miff equestrians. Extensive accessibility renovations are scheduled for the Pana‘ewa Recreational Complex this year, but several users of the attached Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center are pushing back against some of the proposed changes. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Police seek help in locating families of unclaimed bodies. The Maui Police Department is asking for assistance in contacting family members of eight people whose bodies weren’t claimed after their deaths this year. Maui News.
Staff Shortages Affect Pool Hours in Kahului, Wailuku, Upcountry and Kihei. The Department of Parks and Recreation apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause the community. Maui Now.
Kauai
Removal of ill-fated helicopter on Kauai begins. A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said the wreckage removal process began Thursday of a tour helicopter that crashed Dec. 26 in a remote area of Kokee, killing all seven on board. Star-Advertiser.
Drones documenting wreckage. Investigators aren’t going to physically set foot on the crash site of the tour helicopter that collided with a ridge on Kauai in December, killing all seven passengers. Garden Island.
Hanalei highway lane closure set. The Hawaii Department of Transportation reminds the public there will be a single-lane closure on Kuhio Highway at Mile Marker 1 (the hill approaching Hanalei Bridge) seven days a week starting today. Garden Island.
