HART predicts October rail run, herbicide ban dies on Big Island vote, Honolulu Police Commission chairwoman ousted, Sherwood Forest protesters cleared, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Honolulu rail map PC:HART
HART sets goal of getting trains moving in October. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation says the rail project is on track, and it's full speed ahead to an October opening date. KITV4.
By October, football fans could be riding the rail line to Aloha Stadium. HART’s CEO said Wednesday that trains will be ready for passengers between Kapolei and Aloha Stadium by October 20, and suggested fans of University of Hawaii football games could be among the first enthusiastic customers. Hawaii News Now.
Still no word on what it will cost to ride or operate the Honolulu rail. In an announcement on Wednesday afternoon, HART says that they plan to have the first 10 miles open by October 20. KHON2.
=====
Nearly A Quarter of Hawaii Homes Are Purchased By Out-Of-State Buyers. Hawaii’s chief economist told lawmakers on Tuesday that 24% of Hawaii homes were purchased by buyers from outside the state. The figure is even higher on the neighbor islands. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Lawmakers Pushing For A Crackdown On Vaping. Legislators are drafting bills that include a flavor ban on e-cigarette liquids and a tax on vaping products. Civil Beat.
State Makes Progress in Helping Homeless But Experts Call For Larger Effort. Hawaii is making progress in addressing homelessness, but hasn’t expanded existing programs enough to make a major dent in the problem, state lawmakers were told at a summit on the issue Tuesday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Report: Too Many People Are Dying While Waiting For Medical Aid In Dying. Doctors say Hawaii’s mandatory 20-day period is too long in some cases. Civil Beat.
Bristol-Myers, Sanofi countersue Hawaii over Plavix marketing case. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Sanofi fought back against an $8 billion lawsuit filed by Hawaii over marketing of their blockbuster blood-thinning drug Plavix, arguing in a counter-suit that the state is trampling on their free-speech rights by demanding unnecessary warning labels. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian carries fewer passengers in 2019 despite December bump. The state’s largest carrier transported 11,751,003 passengers in 2019 — a nearly 1% drop compared to 2018. During the same period, Hawaiian’s load factor — the share of seats filled — increased by 1.3 percentage points to 85.6%. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Police Commission votes out chair Loretta Sheehan. At a commission meeting Wednesday, the Honolulu police commissioners ousted current chair Loretta Sheehan. Hawaii News Now.
Citing flaw in charges, judge dismisses cases for 28 arrested at Waimanalo Sherwoods park protest. The 28 people arrested for blocking the road at the city’s controversial redevelopment project at a Waimanalo park got a big victory Wednesday: A Kaneohe District Court judge dismissed the final petty misdemeanor cases for all those arrested. Hawaii News Now.
Augie T announces his run for Honolulu City Council. Comedian Augie Tulba officially announced his candidacy for Honolulu City Council on Wednesday. KITV4.
Surf park proposed in birthplace of surfing. Hawaii could have its first man-made barreling surf wave suited for skilled board riders as part of an aquatic recreation park proposed on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
State eyes converting a number of stalls to paid parking at a popular surf spot. The group “Save Our Surf” is mobilizing to fight a new state proposal to switch 125 free parking spaces to paid stalls at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Hawaii News Now.
Homeless outreach court makes progress, but funding needed. In its first two years of existence, Oahu’s Community Outreach Court that addresses minor, nonviolent crimes committed by homeless “participants” “has made significant progress,” Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald wrote in a report to the state Legislature. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Aircraft carrier with 5,000 sailors stops off in state after long deployment. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and more than 5,000 sailors arrived Wednesday in Pearl Harbor for a port call after sailing from Norfolk, Va., and serving unexpected and yeoman duty in the Middle East as an Iranian deterrent. Star-Advertiser.
Amid near record-setting deployment, USS Abraham Lincoln pulls into Pearl Harbor. More than 280 days after deploying from a port in Virginia, sailors from one of the largest ships in the U.S. Navy returned to American soil on Wednesday, docking at Pearl Harbor for what’s believed to be one final stop before heading home to San Diego. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Hawaii planning to auction off fishing boat at Ala Wai Harbor. The state is preparing to auction a 112-foot-long fishing boat next week if the owner does not claim it and pay off $1,000 in fees. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council fails to override herbicide ban veto. After almost six hours of testimony and debate Wednesday, the County Council came up one vote short of overriding Mayor Harry Kim’s veto of a bill banning the use of herbicides by county workers. West Hawaii Today.
Council Vote Fails To Override Veto On County Herbicide-Use Ban. The Hawaiʻi County Council failed to override Mayor Harry Kim’s veto of a bill that would have ended the County’s use of herbicides in maintaining parks and roads. Big Island Video News.
Herbicide Ban Dies as Council Fails to Override Mayoral Veto. The Hawai‘i County Council on Tuesday fell one vote shy of overriding Mayor Harry Kim’s veto of Bill 101, which would have eliminated the use of herbicides on county-owned and maintained property across the Big Island. Big Island Now.
=====
Council passes bill updating energy conservation code. The Hawaii County Council unanimously voted Wednesday to pass at first reading a bill updating the county’s energy conservation code. Tribune-Herald.
Council approves Hilo Bay breakwater study. The Hawaii County Council voted Wednesday to approve funding for a study investigating how to improve the water quality of Hilo Bay. Tribune-Herald.
DHHL looking to build homes in Kealakehe. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands this year plans to award handful of vacant lots and start construction on more than a hundred homes for beneficiaries at the Villages of Laiopua in Kealakehe. West Hawaii Today.
Staffing shortages disrupt more solid waste services. The Solid Waste Division will hold public informational meetings to discuss transfer stations’ operating days and the possibility of modifying the current schedule for transfer stations across the island. Tribune-Herald.
Informational Hearings to Discuss Transfer Stations. The county invites the public to attend public informational hearings to discuss residential transfer stations islandwide. Big Island Now.
Hawaii County sees progress on homelessness. An executive assistant to Mayor Harry Kim told state lawmakers Tuesday the number of homeless people on Hawaii Island is decreasing, but “there is still much work that needs to be done”. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
County was short 153 doctors in 2019. Maui County last year was short 153 physicians, up from 141 in 2018, according to the final Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment Project Report for 2019 conducted by the University of Hawaii at Manoa John A. Burns School of Medicine. Maui News.
The median price for Maui single-family homes rose to a record last year, marking a second consecutive year for the feat. A report released by the Realtors Association of Maui showed that single-family homes on the Valley Isle sold for a median $741,355 last year, up 4% from $710,000 the year before. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Median Home Price in December Increased 4.6% to $740,000. Maui Now.
Kauai
Peep hole gets temporary fix. A peeping hole at Kauai comfort station has been temporarily patched up by three men who said they had enough. Garden Island.
Molokai
Investigation reveals violations at Molokai Community Health Center. The investigation done by the state Health Department shows several critical violations and that the health center had been operating without a physician since August 2017. Hawaii News Now.
Lanai
Lanai Water Co. seeks test run of increased rates. Company says it’s losing money at current rates. Maui News.
No comments:
Post a Comment