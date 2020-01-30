First light: Maui Haleakala telescope captures closeup of the sun, plus Oahu voters to decide prosecutor term limits, TMT protest nonprofit must release records, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope has produced the highest resolution observations of the Sun’s surface ever taken. In this movie, taken at a wavelength of 705nm over a period of 10 minutes, we can see features as small as 30km (18 miles) in size for the first time ever. The movie shows the turbulent, “boiling” gas that covers the entire sun. The cell-like structures – each about the size of Texas – are the signature of violent motions that transport heat from the inside of the sun to its surface. Hot solar material (plasma) rises in the bright centers of “cells,” cools off and then sinks below the surface in dark lanes in a process known as convection. In these dark lanes we can also see the tiny, bright markers of magnetic fields. Never before seen to this clarity, these bright specks are thought to channel energy up into the outer layers of the solar atmosphere called the corona. These bright spots may be at the core of why the solar corona is more than a million degrees. National Science Foundation.
Solar telescope atop Haleakala captures first detailed images of sun’s surface. The National Science Foundation has released the first, close-up images of the sun’s surface from its Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, which fittingly sits atop the summit of Haleakala – the house of the sun — on Maui. Star-Advertiser.
First-Of-Their-Kind Images of The Sun From New Haleakala Telescope. Never-before-seen images of the Sun were released today, revealing cell-like structures the size of Texas roiling on its surface. These are the very first images observed by the National Science Foundation’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) atop Haleakala on Maui. Maui Now.
UH astronomers capture stunning images of the sun’s surface. From the House of The Sun, on Maui comes the most detailed look at the sun to date. Images captured by scientists at the Daniel K. Inouye Telescope on Haleakala provided a stunning view of the sun. Hawaii News Now.
Annual visitor arrivals to Hawaii exceed 10 million for the first time. Visitors to Hawaii went over the 10 million benchmark, but spending growth in 2019 didn’t keep up with the pace of arrivals growth, according to statistics released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii housing demand high, supply still low. Hawaii needs 50,156 new homes — for sale and rent — over the next five years to meet demand, but only a small fraction of that number likely will be built. Star-Advertiser.
No sign yet of coronavirus in Hawaii but officials are on alert. Hawaii has no cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus so far and officials say the risk of infection here is very low. Star-Advertiser.
DOH: Coronavirus Risk In Hawaii Still Low. At a press conference Wednesday, state officials said no cases of the novel coronavirus have been documented in our islands. Civil Beat.
No Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Hawai‘i. State officials reassured the public that risk to the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is low and, no cases have been confirmed up to this point. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Officials Say Don't Travel To China, Get A Flu Shot As Coronavirus Spreads. There is still no reported case of novel coronavirus in the state and screenings of arriving visitors have begun at the Honolulu international airport, the Hawaii Department of Health confirmed at a Wednesday press conference. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai‘i Health Department Prepares for 2019 Novel Coronavirus: Advising Against Travel to China. “Although the risk to the general public is low,” officials with the Hawai‘i Department of Health say they are working with state, county and federal partners to “actively prepare for possible cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).” Maui Now.
State Health Officials urge people not to travel to China amid growing concerns with coronavirus. There are now more than 7,000 confirmed cases worldwide but a majority of them are in China. More than 170 people have died. KITV4.
Rating Agency: Coronavirus Could Hurt Hawaii Tourism. Moody’s says impact will be limited is virus if contained within a few months. Civil Beat.
Governor Calls For More Renewable Energy Development, Including Hydropower, Offshore Wind. Hawaii’s chief executive says, under current industry estimates, there is not enough land to cover the state’s energy needs solely using photovoltaic solar. But he sees promise in other options for the state to reach 100 percent renewable energy. Hawaii Public Radio.
New proposal to ban tour bus and tour helicopter operations on Sunday. Tourism is the biggest industry here in Hawaii. However, a new bill created by Senator Laura Thielen could put limits to it. KHON2.
Lawmakers seek to boost minimum wage. Lawmakers have once again proposed an increase to the state’s minimum wage this year, after a similar proposal died in committee last year. Tribune-Herald.
New mental illness bill aims to tackle involuntary hospitalization. A new bill hoping to tackle Hawaii’s mental health problems is scheduled to be heard next week, but enforcement and rights of citizens could pose roadblocks to change. KHON2.
Proposal Could Hand New Property Tax Authority To School Board For Teacher Salaries. A proposed Hawaii constitutional amendment would give the state Board of Education power to impose taxes on real property to pay for teacher salaries. Hawaii Public Radio.
Proposal would give BOE taxing authority. Proposed legislation introduced by state House Speaker Scott Saiki would allow residents to vote on an amendment to Hawaii’s constitution that would give the state Board of Education “concurrent real property tax authority” to help fund teacher compensation. Tribune-Herald.
Philippines-based church with ties to Hawaii involved in immigration, fundraising fraud, FBI says. The FBI arrested three administrators of a Philippines-based church in California and Virginia today in connection with a years-long alleged fundraising scheme that stretched across the Pacific to Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
A church with offices in Hawaii is accused by the feds of running a massive immigration fraud scheme. According to officials, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, the Name Above Every Name Church would bring in workers from the Philippines claiming that they’re helping with church activities. KHON2.
Federal authorities raid Filipino mega-church as part of massive investigation. Federal authorities raided several churches and homes in Hawaii and on the mainland Wednesday connected to controversial Filipino evangelist Apollo Quiboloy as part of a massive human trafficking and immigration fraud investigation. Hawaii News Now.
Former high-ranking union leader sentenced to 30 months in prison. The former head of the powerful Longshoremen’s union was sentenced Wednesday to two and half years in prison for identity theft. Hawaii News Now.
Former union official sentenced 30 months for identity theft, failure to file tax returns. A former union official was sentenced to 30 months in prison for identity theft and failure to file tax returns. KHON2.
Helicopter Fishing For Ghost Nets In Hawaii. Nonprofits have banded together to explore a new way of removing abandoned fishing gear before it damages reefs or ensnares whales, dolphins, seals and turtles. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Voters Will Decide On Two-Term Limit For Prosecutor. The Honolulu prosecutor currently has no term limit. Civil Beat.
Voters to decide on term limits for city prosecutor amid scandal. Keith Kaneshiro is in his fifth term as city prosecutor. The public corruption scandal surrounding his office has led to a resolution that would limit future prosecutors to two consecutive four-year terms, the same term limit as the mayor and councilmembers. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu prosecutor candidates tout need for reform. At a debate Tuesday night, five candidates for Honolulu prosecuting attorney all agreed about the need to restore trust and accountability in the prosecutor’s office after its recent troubles but also carved out their own visions for tackling the job. Star-Advertiser.
Homeless Man Forced To Lick Urinal By Police Files Civil Lawsuit. Two officers pleaded guilty in the case last year and are now being sued. Civil Beat.
Honolulu councilwoman urges to increase gender equality in surf contests. Resolution 2012 urges officials to adopt new rules relating to city and state permits issued to surfing contest promoters to allow the same amount of women and men to take part in surfing events held on Oahu’s North Shore. KHON2.
Honolulu City Council passes gender equity surfing Resolution 20-12. The Honolulu City council approved a resolution this afternoon designed to change the landscape of the competitive surfing industry. KITV4.
State proposes $35M highway realignment plan to ease Laniakea gridlock. After years of gridlock, state transportation officials say they finally have the money to fix the North Shore traffic problem caused by visitors trying to catch a glimpse of turtles. Hawaii News Now.
Council OK’s shorter hold times for stray pets. A bill allowing the Hawaiian Humane Society to shorten the length of time it must keep a microchipped cat or dog to five days from nine days before deciding whether to euthanize it won final approval from the City Council Wednesday despite lingering protests from advocates of a no-kill policy. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Judge appears willing to allow subpoena of anti-TMT group’s financial records. A Circuit Court judge today said he was inclined to allow the state Attorney General’s office to subpoena financial records of a non-profit group devoted to Hawaiian issues, including raising funds to provide bail and other support for people opposed to the planned Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea. Star-Advertiser.
Judge: Attorney General Can Get Bank Records Of Mauna Kea Protest Group. A state judge has said he’s inclined to limit the scope of a subpoena filed against an activist organization leading protests of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Civil Beat.
Ethics Board to take on Maunakea road block. The fences blocking Maunakea Access Road came down more than a month ago. But the debate over whether the government applied the law discriminately by not removing protesters and reopening the road is as robust as ever. West Hawaii Today.
34% hike questioned. The air was polite, but testimony before the state Public Utilities Commission Tuesday night in Hilo was overwhelmingly opposed to Young Brothers’ request to raise interisland ocean freight rates by 34%. Tribune-Herald.
24 Big Island officers either fired or suspended in 2019. There were 12 police officers fired and 12 others suspended in 2019 on Hawaii island, according to a recent report by the Hawaii Police Department. Star-Advertiser.
Charter school focuses on future after inundation, alleged embezzlement. The founder and director of Kua O Ka La Public Charter School said Wednesday the school’s administration and governing board can’t comment on a federal embezzlement complaint against the school’s former financial officer “as it is still pending court action". Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Visitor Spending, Arrivals on Maui up in 2019, Report Finds. Visitors on Maui spent a total of $5.12 billion in 2019, a 3 percent rise from the year before, the Hawai’i Tourism Authority reported today. Maui Now.
County in top 3 worldwide for revenue, rates, occupancy in 2019. Maui County hotels ranked in the top three in “sun and sea destinations” worldwide in revenue per available room, average daily room rates and occupancy in 2019, the Hawaii Tourism Authority reported Thursday. Maui News.
Groups intervene on resort expansion. Grand Wailea’s plans on pause while groups, hotel turn to mediation. Maui News.
Kauai
Pesticide-free parks may be county goal. The nonprofit organization Beyond Pesticides got the green light Wednesday from the Kauai County Council to partner with the county Department of Parks &Recreation on a project to train staff on alternative pest-management strategies. Garden Island.
County backs Hawaiian homesteaders. The County Council on Wednesday passed unanimously a resolution to urge the state Legislature to fix defects in laws that govern the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands that have led to stubbornly high mortgage delinquency and foreclosure rates among Native Hawaiians living on DHHL lands. Garden Island.
Crosswalks, no-parking updates discussed at council. Roads and recycling were up for discussion at the Wednesday Kauai County Council meeting. Garden Island.
