Few guns at Hawaii airports, Honolulu investigators continue search for victim, suspect in fatal police shootings and fire, Ige to give state of the state speech today, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

In State of the State, Ige to focus on proposals aimed at easing Hawaii’s high cost of living. The governor will deliver his annual State of the State address on Tuesday morning. His speech is set to begin at 10 a.m. in the state House chambers. Hawaii News Now.
UH Releases Pay Levels For Hundreds Of Graduate Assistants, Lecturers. Most of them are at the Manoa campus, working up to 20 hours per week and also receiving tuition waivers. Civil Beat.
Ruderman: State lacks commitment to ag industry. The vice chairman of the state Senate Committee on Agriculture and Environment said Monday the state “is lacking in a genuine commitment in supporting agriculture.” Tribune-Herald.
Creating More Treatment Options in Hawaii’s Fractured Mental Health System. A key feature of the proposed reforms includes diverting the mentally ill from ERs into outpatient and residential programs more tailored to their needs. Civil Beat.
Aircraft carrier named for Pearl Harbor hero Doris Miller. The Navy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day named an aircraft carrier for the first time for an African American, and for the first time for an enlisted sailor, in bestowing the honor on Ship’s Cook 3rd Class Doris Miller, who overcame segregated roles and seized the initiative to became a hero when he fired back at attacking Japanese planes on Dec. 7, 1941. Star-Advertiser.
Kai Kahele: ‘We Have A Moral Obligation To Humanity’. The state senator who’s now running for Congress is no stranger to war. But he wants to restrict the president’s ability to take military action without the approval of Congress. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Police and fire departments continue shooting, arson investigation. The investigation into Sunday’s fatal shooting of two Honolulu police officers and massive fire continued Monday as shellshocked residents tried to pick up the pieces of their lives in a Diamond Head neighborhood that looked like a bomb had been dropped on it. Star-Advertiser.
Still More Questions Than Answers Surround Honolulu Police Officers’ Deaths. As smoke settled in the fire-ravaged neighborhood Monday, neighbors recalled the terror they’d felt a day earlier. Civil Beat.
Shooting Suspect Believed Dead In Fire Following Killing Of 2 Honolulu Officers. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard says it may take several days to process the Diamond Head area crime scene where two Honolulu police officers were shot and killed Sunday morning. Hawaii Public Radio.
Suspect’s landlord remains unaccounted for following violent rampage in Diamond Head. One of two women who was unaccounted for following Sunday’s shooting and fires in the Diamond Head area has been found and is safe, police said. But authorities say another woman ― Lois Cain ― is still missing. Hawaii News Now.
HPD locate one woman who was unaccounted for in Diamond Head shooting. Honolulu Police have located one of the two women who were 'unaccounted for' in Sunday's deadly Diamond Head shooting and the massive house fires that followed. KITV4.
1 of 2 missing women in Hibiscus Drive fire has been located alive and well. Two women who intervened in the Diamond Head attack before the shooting started said today that they heard terrible screams for help from inside 3015 Hibiscus Drive Sunday morning and found suspect Jerry “Jarda” Hanel beating another tenant of the house with a three-pronged garden hoe. Star-Advertiser.
Suspect waged six-year TRO battle with neighbor, accused of making bogus 911 calls. The suspect in the deadly rampage was engaged in lengthy legal battles with his neighbors and was being investigated for filing bogus 911 reports against them. Hawaii News Now.
Jerry Hanel's attorney believes his client planned the Diamond Head attack. Jonathan Burge represented Hanel on multiple cases since 2015 and is still trying to process the tragedy that happened on Hibiscus Drive. KITV4.
Landlords should keep distance after eviction, says man who served notice to Diamond Head suspect. The suspect in Sunday’s attack and fire, Jerry Hanel, was in the process of being evicted. KHON2.
2 women who intervened in attack describe chaos before Hibiscus Drive shooting and fire. Two women who intervened in the Diamond Head attack before the shooting started said today that they heard terrible screams for help from inside 3015 Hibiscus Drive Sunday morning and found suspect Jerry “Jarda” Hanel beating another tenant of the house with a three-pronged garden hoe. Star-Advertiser.
Governor Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff. Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawai‘i State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, immediately until sunset on Friday, Jan. 24. Big Island Now.
A legacy of service: 2 officers killed in Diamond Head shooting remembered. Never take a moment for granted. That’s the message a teenager is sharing as she mourns the loss of her mother, one of two Honolulu police officers killed Sunday in a violent rampage in the Diamond Head area. Hawaii News Now.
Total of HPD officers killed on duty now at 50. The deaths by gunfire Sunday of Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama brought the department’s fallen-heroes count to 50 and increased the percentage of those shot to more than a third of the group. Star-Advertiser.
Realignment Of Kam Highway At Laniakea Could Be In The Works. Hawaii transportation officials say they finally have the money to fix that North Shore stretch of the highway, a notorious traffic choke point that is eroding from sea level rise. Civil Beat.
EPA Begins Clearing Lead Soil in Kalihi After Years Of Delay. The long-awaited removal of soil with high lead levels on Factory Street in Kalihi is scheduled to start on Monday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Paddlers say homeless ruining bays. Graffiti, drug use, defecation and other illegal activities have reached a point where the Big Island’s paddling community is pushing back. West Hawaii Today.
Volunteers clear Maunakea protest site. About 15 volunteers gathered at the Maunakea Access Road last weekend to clean detritus left behind from the temporarily halted anti-Thirty Meter Telescope demonstrations. Tribune-Herald.
Real estate outlook: Slow and steady in ‘20? The Big Island’s real estate market ended 2019 not far from where it ended 2018, but that doesn’t mean nothing has changed. Tribune-Herald.
Officials keeping eye on Hawaiian monk seal RA20 as pupping season nears. Hawaiian monk seal RA20 has been making her presence in Big Island waters known as of recent, hauling out at a variety of spots in West Hawaii, including in the heart of Kailua Village. West Hawaii Today.
Rapid ʻOhiʻa Death Seed Banking Gets A Boost. A project that will collect and preserve seeds from the native ʻohiʻa trees for future reforestation is getting a big boost from Hawaiʻi’s utility company. Big Island Video News.
Maui
EV charging proposals at county sites sought. Maui County has released a request for proposals to upgrade and expand public electric vehicle charging stations at county properties. Maui County has released a request for proposals to upgrade and expand public electric vehicle charging stations at county properties. Maui News.
Regulators Approve EV Charging Network Plan. The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has approved Hawaiian Electric’s plan to own and operate four potential EVohana sites on Maui that will offer lower charging rates incentivizing EV drivers to plug in during the day when solar energy is abundant. Maui Now.
Kauai
Hospital gets $2.75M gift for trauma upgrades. Husband and wife Peter Stengaard and Jennifer Gross recently donated $2.75 million toward Wilcox Medical Center’s emergency department and trauma fundraising campaign. Garden Island.
Resident unhappy with county tax refund. A Kapaa resident recently found out she had overpaid on her property taxes by thousands of dollars over the past seven years due to a clerical error at the county finance department, whose officials have admitted they made a mistake but declined to refund about half of the money. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi Composting Serves As Model For Food Waste Diversion. More than 26 percent of the food in Hawaiʻi goes uneaten each year – that’s nearly one billion dollars’ worth of food likely ending up in the landfill. Hawaii Public Radio.
