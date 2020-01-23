Barking Sands eyed for $1.98B ballistic missile system, resolution urges media restrictions on reporting suspects, whistleblower says FAA gave Southwest preferential treatment, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Pacific Missile Range Facility ©2020 All Hawaii News
PMRF eyed for missile defense system. The U.S. Navy Pacific Missile Range Facility is being considered as a new location of a ballistic missile defense radar that would take up between 50 and 80 acres at Barking Sands. Garden Island.
Kauai, not just Oahu, now being considered for $1.9B defense radar. The Missile Defense Agency confirmed it is looking at the possibility of siting a $1.9 billion Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai instead of at one of several spots on Oahu that had been considered since 2018. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawmakers urge news outlets to use ‘no-notoriety’ approach. State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro of Oahu has introduced a pair of resolutions “encouraging the media, law enforcement, and information officers to adopt a no-notoriety approach to reporting on mass shooters and the perpetrators of other mass crimes.” Tribune-Herald.
Plenty Of Warning Signs But Few Treatment Options In Police Killer Case. Neighbors were well aware of Jerry Hanel’s bizarre behavior, but it’s hard to force unwilling people to get mental health treatment. Civil Beat.
Woman staying with Cain, Hanel Sunday says tragedy at Diamond Head was preventable. Sunday’s tragedy at Diamond Head that saw the deaths of two Honolulu Police Officers was the result of city and state agencies neglecting a warning about Jerry Hanel’s violence according to an acquaintance. KHON2.
Hawaii Eyes Closing Gun Loopholes, Bolstering Mental Health. Hawaii already has some of the nation's strictest gun laws, but the fatal shooting of two Honolulu police officers by a man his lawyer and neighbors believe had psychiatric problems has added new urgency to efforts to close gun control loopholes and bolster mental health care treatment. Associated Press.
Democratic Party of Hawaii announces list of candidates appearing on ballot. Democratic Party of Hawai'i Interim Chair Kate Stanley announced the list of candidates who will appear on the ballot of Hawai‘i’s Party-run Presidential Primary. KITV4.
A dozen Democrats sign up for mail-in Hawaii party voting. A dozen candidates who are seeking the Democratic nomination for president have signed up and paid the filing fee to compete locally for delegates in what will be the Hawaii party’s first-ever mail-in balloting this spring to decide who will win the support of state Democratic Party members. Star-Advertiser.
FAA gave Southwest Airlines special treatment for Hawaii flights, whistleblower alleges. Southwest Airlines received special treatment from the Federal Aviation Administration in expediting the approval process to begin Hawaii service last year, according to a whistleblower complaint. Star-Advertiser.
Whistleblower: FAA Improperly Rushed Southwest Approvals To Fly To Hawaii. FAA managers engaged in “abuse of authority” last year to help Southwest expedite service to the islands, according to a new Wall Street Journal report. Civil Beat.
Southwest responds after reports it got preferential treatment from the FAA to fly to Hawaii. Southwest Airlines says it followed all the rules to receive approval to fly to Hawaii. KHON2.
Tour Helicopter Crashes — And Flights — Have Escalated In Recent Years. In Hawaii, 2019 was the deadliest year for tour helicopters in nearly two decades, with 10 people dying in two crashes, a Civil Beat review of federal records shows. Civil Beat.
Report: Fundamentals of Hawaii’s economy would need to change to ease cost of living. In a recent write-up, the Economic Research Organization at the University of Hawaii notes that residents are unlikely to get much relief from the price of paradise ― barring changes to the fundamental factors that drive high costs in the islands and modest incomes. Hawaii News Now.
Little relief from Hawaii’s high cost of living. Executive summary. University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization.
Volunteers gather for point-in-time count to get better sense of Hawaii’s homeless population. The point-in-time is a count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons on a single night in January that helps to determine the funding and resources that are committed to combating homelessness in our community. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii officials urge doctors to be on alert as deadly coronavirus spreads from China. A deadly new virus from China has spread to the U.S., prompting federal officials to expand screenings for the illness at major airports across the country. Hawaii News Now.
No Coronavirus Cases Reported In Hawaii But Officials Advise Flu Shots. Hawaii health officials are advising residents to get flu shots to help in the detection of cases of coronavirus that has affected over 400 people in China and killed nine. Hawaii Public Radio.
DOH urges vigilance, not panic as deadly coronavirus spreads. State health officials are urging Hawaii residents to be vigilant but not to panic after a deadly new virus from China reached the U.S. West Coast in recent days. West Hawaii Today.
Health Department issues China virus medical advisory. The state Health Department sent out a detailed medical advisory for health care providers Tuesday to be on the alert for patients who traveled from Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and may have pneumonia contracted from the novel coronavirus. Maui News.
State health department believes there's a small chance Coronavirus will be Hawaii bound. It's sill advising the community to be prepared. KITV4.
Hawai‘i Health Officials Offer Guidance on Novel Coronavirus Outbreak in China. The Hawai‘i Department of Health is providing guidance to healthcare providers in the state for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak in China, which already includes more than 300 confirmed infections and several deaths in China. Maui Now.
Hawaii Doctors Hopeful Over-The-Counter Drug Can Fight Rat Lungworm Disease. The Hilo Medical Center is recommending people take pinworm medicine as a precautionary measure if they accidentally eat slugs or snails. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Street where violent rampage happened reopens, but a sense of normal is likely years away. Three days after a man’s deadly rampage in the Diamond Head area, dozens of displaced residents were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday. Hawaii News Now.
Power restored, roads reopened in Diamond Head neighborhood. A neighborhood in the Diamond Head area continues to repair itself after a tragic event struck on January 19. KHON2.
'Shell shock’: As residents return to Diamond Head, coping with memories among challenges. Three days after triple-murder suspect Jerry Hanel torched his neighborhood in a hail of gunfire, resident Gisela King returned to the home where she was stabbed. Hawaii News Now.
Outpouring of support for grieving HPD. The names of Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were added Wednesday to the Honolulu Police Department’s “Roll of Honor” plaque at the main police headquarters, joining 48 other officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Star-Advertiser.
Residents on Hibiscus Drive allowed to return to homes. Raymond Teruya Sr. had the widest smile Wednesday as he returned to his family’s Diamond Head home after police pulled down most of the crime scene tape that has surrounded Hibiscus Drive since Sunday. Star-Advertiser.
Landlord was quirky, caring. Lois Kiehl Cain was a quirky former belly- dancing University of Hawaii librarian who had a soft spot for taking in strangers to her home on Hibiscus Drive where they lived rent free, including defecting Russian fishermen, a family escaping Asia’s economic downturn and the man suspected of killing her and two Honolulu police officers on Sunday. Star-Advertiser.
Concerns discussed at Kaneohe cemetery expansion hearing. Supporters and opponents of a controversial Kaneohe cemetery expansion plan sounded off in about equal numbers Wednesday to start a quasi-judicial state hearing over whether forested conservation land can be developed with 30,000 new burial sites for Hawaiian Memorial Park. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
HELCO seeks OK to rebuild transmission lines to PGV. A public hearing regarding Hawaii Electric Light Co.’s application to construct portions of overhead transmission lines that will reconnect Puna Geothermal Venture to the HELCO grid will be held next week in Pahoa. Tribune-Herald.
County set to put limit on one load of refuse a day. The county will soon limit the amount of waste residents can dispose at county transfer stations in a single day. Tribune-Herald.
Bus depot land buy paused. The County Council put the brakes Wednesday on a fast-tracked land buy for a bus depot, for at least two more weeks while more information is gathered. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Court: County cannot redefine ‘real property’. Code changed to allow wind turbines to be included in tax assessments. The Hawaii Supreme Court said Tuesday that Maui County did not have the power to include wind turbines as “real property” when it taxed major wind farms on Maui. Maui News.
Judge’s ruling shuts down vacation rental in Paia. Unpermitted Nalu Kai Lodge had $2.7M in fines, penalties. Maui News.
Kauai
Council amends TVR bill 2767. The Kauai County Council on Wednesday approved amendments to a bill that would increase property taxes for certain vacation-rental owners. Garden Island.
Recycling biz rising. James Higginbotham has been operating Kauai Community Recycling Service for 17 years, the last 10 at 962 Kipuni Way in the Arzadon Industrial Center next to Gather Federal Credit Union. Garden Island.
