Ballistic missile radar coming to Oahu, Kim meets with Ige, Thirty Meter Telescope officials, Honolulu opens traffic center, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii government might collect an additional $74M in taxes. A panel of experts tasked with projecting how much the state will collect in taxes has boosted its projection for next year by 1 percentage point, which means lawmakers should have an extra $74 million to spend. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Traffic center finally opens. At long last, the folks tasked with receiving emergency response calls, monitoring traffic and disasters and related duties will be housed under one roof in the $53.6 million Joint Traffic Management Center on Alapai Street, which was dedicated Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu Finally Gets Its Joint Traffic Management Center. The facility was supposed to open three years ago but ran into construction issues. Civil Beat.
City’s $54M Traffic Management Center to welcome its first tenants (finally). A blessing was held Thursday at the city’s Joint Traffic Management Center as it prepares to welcome its first tenants. Hawaii News Now.
Kamehameha Schools project looks to develop 11,000 homes and cost $4B. About 2,000 acres in Waiawa once largely planted in sugar cane is envisioned for a community with 11,109 homes under a conceptual plan by the state’s largest private landowner. Star-Advertiser.
After public outcry, city reverses two controversial plans in Waikiki. Plans to ban overnight parking at the Honolulu Zoo parking lot have been postponed “until further notice.” The city also said it would remove one of the two fences that it recently installed on Christmas Eve to block access to the walkway between Leahi and Makalei parks at Diamond Head. Hawaii News Now.
Fence Blocking Diamond Head Seawall Will Be Removed. The city says it will remove one of the two barriers that are blocking the public’s access along the path. Civil Beat.
Makalei Beach Park fence to be removed. The fence installed at Makalei Beach Park between the park and the makai walkway will be removed after public input and discussion. KHON2.
After months-long delay, EPA to begin removing toxic soil under Kalihi street this month. Efforts to remove lead-contaminated soil under a street in Kalhi will finally begin this month. Hawaii News Now.
E. coli contamination confirmed in Waiahole water system. Residents in Waiahole Valley are being told to boil their tap water before use due to E. coli contamination. KHON2.
Volunteers needed for annual homeless point-in-time count. The survey counts sheltered and un-sheltered homeless persons on a single night in January. KITV4.
Sheehan Out As Honolulu Police Commission Chair. Loretta Sheehan has led the commission through much of the federal corruption probe. Civil Beat.
Sheehan is replaced as Honolulu Police Commission chairwoman. In the annual election to select the chairman and vice chairman, Sheehan was outvoted 5-2 by Alivado, who was serving as vice chairwoman. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Police Commissioner voted out. The commission that oversees the Honolulu Police Department is moving in a new direction. KHON2.
Olive Garden to open at Ala Moana Center. Olive Garden is planning its first Hawaii location at Ala Moana Center. Star-Advertiser.
Olive Garden to open first Hawaii restaurant in Bubba Gump space. Restaurant chain Olive Garden Italian Kitchen plans to open its first Hawaii restaurant in Honolulu at Ala Moana Center, where it will replace the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant at the state's largest shopping mall. Pacific Business News.
Olive Garden files for permit to build first Hawaii location at Ala Moana Center. uilding permits applications filed with the City and County of Honolulu this week appear to show that Olive Garden, the popular mainland Italian eatery, is planning to open a restaurant at Ala Moana Center. Hawaii News Now.
Longtime local restaurant, Willows, to be revived. The Willows is being revived by the owners of the restaurant, Da Spot. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Kim meets with TMT officials, governor; ongoing discussions planned. Two weeks after Thirty Meter Telescope opponents relinquished control of the Maunakea Access Road, both sides are wondering what the next moves will be. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Mayor Meets With TMT Officials About Mauna Kea's Future. Hawaiʻi Island Mayor Harry Kim met with Thirty Meter Telescope officials this week to discuss next steps in resolving the Mauna Kea dispute. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island Has Decades of Landfill Space But Still Faces Challenges In Dealing With Its Waste. Hawaii Island is in the enviable position of having a landfill with anywhere from 20 to 100 years of capacity left to take in trash. Hawaii Public Radio.
State taking over surf school setup. The state is now taking the lead on permitting commercial surf schools at Kahaluu Bay, a recently filed report to the state Legislature shows. West Hawaii Today.
Problem spot on Alii has been on county’s radar for years, without success. The undermining of the seawall on Alii Drive at Oneo bay where the latest sinkhole appears has been a problem for over a decade. West Hawaii Today.
Waimea Middle Will Get Back Withheld Settlement Money. The Charter School Commission voted Thursday to reinstate the $75,000. Civil Beat.
Macy’s closing Kings’ Shops location. It is the only Macy’s location in the Aloha State closing. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Alberta de Jetley to run for Lanai council seat. Gabe Johnson to campaign again; Riki Hokama is facing term limits. Maui News.
State Harbors Division Seeks Expansion of Cargo Storage in Kahului. The state Department of Transportation Harbors Division is proposing the acquisition of nine acres from Alexander & Baldwin in Kahului for the expansion of its storage yard for short-term containerized cargo. Maui Now.
Waste-To-Energy Plants Stalled in Maui County While Landfills Approach Capacity. Far from the view of the nearly three million visitors who travel to Maui County each year are two landfills that are filling up fast and approaching the end of their lifespans. Hawaii Public Radio.
Senior center at Hale Mahaolu Ewalu blessed. 22-unit Phase II of housing development’s construction underway. Maui News.
Jan Dapitan was ‘force of nature’ for environment and social causes. Ex-parks director dies after 5-year battle with cancer. Maui News.
Kauai
Housing on LBA agenda. Kauai housing, issues and answers, is the subject of the Lihue Business Association’s meeting 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Duke’s Canoe Club on Kalapaki Beach. Garden Island.
