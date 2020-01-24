Aila DHHL confirmation hearing contentious, Honolulu rail board mulls new contractor, multiple firearms found in ashes at tragedy, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Aila presides over Oct. 21, 2019 DHHL hearing ©2020 All Hawaii News
Senators Delay Vote After Grilling Aila As Head Of Hawaiian Home Lands. The governor’s nominee was applauded for projects he’s moved forward but concerns remain over the agency’s continued backlog. Civil Beat.
State senate panel defers decision on Aila nomination to helm DHHL. William Aila’s nomination to chair the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands hit a speed bump Thursday as a state senate panel deferred a decision on his confirmation until next week. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Amid rematch bid, Republican Sam Slom accuses incumbent of ‘socialist agenda’. Sam Slom, former Republican senator from East Honolulu, wants his longtime seat back. And he’s coming out swinging, accusing the incumbent of having a “socialist agenda.”. Hawaii News Now.
12 presidential candidates will appear on Hawaii’s Democratic primary ballot. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will be among 12 other presidential candidates on Hawaii’s Democratic primary ballot. Hawaii News Now.
In the wake of the deadly rampage in Diamond Head, Honolulu’s police chief says she wants to tighten loopholes in Hawaii’s already tough gun laws. There are now 38 gun proposals moving through the Legislature ― and more than a dozen were introduced since the weekend shooting. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Measure Aims To Encourage Guilty, No Contest Pleas In Domestic Violence Cases. Advocates for victims in Hawaii domestic violence cases are backing a proposal to reduce certain domestic violence cases from felonies to misdemeanors. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill package addresses wind farms in Hawaii. A host of bills looking to address utility-scale wind energy projects near residential areas in Hawaii has been introduced for this year’s legislative session. Star-Advertiser.
The state Health Department is warning local companies that make, distribute or sell flavored cartridge or pod-based e-cigarettes to stop, or risk enforcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Cartridge-based e-cigarettes are smaller, according to the department, and are often called “pods,” “vapes,” or “JUUL,” a popular brand. These hi-tech e-cigarettes are popular with middle and high school students because they are easy to conceal, and users do not emit large plumes when exhaling. Star-Advertiser.
Public Safety’s New Alert System Requires Sign Up. The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety is transitioning to a new public notification system called AlertSense, effective Feb. 1, 2020. All alerts that were on the Nixle Alert system will end Jan. 31. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Caldwell Talks Homelessness, HUD and Honolulu Rail In Washington DC. The Honolulu mayor is in the nation’s capital this week for the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He’s also meeting with federal officials about the city’s largest ever public works project. Civil Beat.
With rail work running late, city might hire new contractor. Critically important utility work in the city center segment of the Honolulu rail line is still running behind schedule, and the rail authority is preparing to hire a second contractor to ensure the work is finished on time and does not delay construction of the last portion of the 20-mile rail system. Star-Advertiser.
HART Struggles To Keep Critical Utility Work On Schedule. The rail agency is eager for crews to work on Dillingham during the day, but the move is sure to take a heavy traffic toll on Kalihi. Civil Beat.
=====
Guns found at Hibiscus Drive not registered to homeowner or late husband, Chief Ballard says. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said today that multiple firearms have been recovered from the debris at 3015 Hibiscus Drive, but checks of the names of people who lived at the Diamond Head home showed that the weapons were not registered to the homeowner or her late husband. Star-Advertiser.
Multiple firearms recovered from Sunday’s shooting, arson incident. According to the Honolulu Police Department, multiple firearms were recovered at 3015 Hibiscus Drive. KHON2.
Multiple firearms found in charred remains of the homes along Hibiscus Drive. More evidence surrounding Sunday's tragic events in Diamond Head is being found during the ongoing investigation by Honolulu Police. KITV4.
Possession of guns key to potential lawsuits. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard’s announcement Thursday that multiple firearms were recovered from the debris at 3015 Hibiscus Drive might serve as a linchpin in the likely litigation of a Sunday crime spree that left two police officers dead and seven homes destroyed by fire. Star-Advertiser.
Hibiscus Drive violence could have been prevented, landlord’s friend says. Thursday morning on Hibiscus Drive, after the reopening of the street and restoration of power to homes for the first time since Sunday’s violence and raging fire, a woman and man stood at a window overlooking the field of ashes left where the blaze burned seven homes to the ground, where a few charred fragments and a sturdy white fence remained standing. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Prosecutor’s office arresting witnesses, victims with warrants ahead of them testifying. Prosecutors recently started looking for warrants of witnesses and victims who are set to testify in upcoming trials. Hawaii News Now.
‘Point in Time’ survey tallies Oahu’s homeless. Outreach workers fanned out across Oahu on Thursday — starting at 4 a.m. — to survey the island’s homeless population in a one-day, compressed census as part of the nationwide Point in Time Count. Star-Advertiser.
Ewa is tops in people surveyed wanting to move elsewhere. 5% of the people in the Ewa area who plan to move over the next few years say they want to relocate to a different part of the island. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County working on new deal for state reimbursement for TMT-related costs. More than a month after the Hawaii County Council rejected a $10 million deal with the state to reimburse police costs related to the standoff at Maunakea Access Road, a new agreement has still not been finalized. Tribune-Herald.
South Kona homeowner facing fine for illegal vacation rental. A South Kona homeowner is facing thousands in fines for reportedly operating an illegal vacation rental a stone’s throw from Pebble Beach. West Hawaii Today.
County wants to seize, sell site of former homeless camp. The former site of a homeless camp in downtown Hilo may be sold off to pay for fines the owners owe the county. Tribune-Herald.
Van Pernis confirmed to Leeward Planning Commission. Mark Van Pernis endured a second round of grilling Wednesday before being confirmed to the Leeward Planning Commission by a 6-3 vote. West Hawaii Today.
Feedback sought on hazard mitigation plan. A small group of individuals turned out Wednesday to learn more about the pending update to the county’s multi-hazard mitigation plan. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Plan aims to improve South Maui watersheds. Proposed projects would curb polluted runoff, help to protect plants from livestock. Maui News.
‘Most Hawaiian hotel’ gets makeover: KBH to undergo $65M ‘renewal’. Beachfront restaurant, more parking on tap. The Ka’anapali Beach Hotel will undergo a $65 million “property enhancement project” this spring that will include a new beachfront restaurant, redesign of its 180-room Kauai wing and an additional floor of parking. Maui News.
Former Boys & Girls Club employee gets year in jail. Victoria Satoafaiga sexually assaulted girl when she was assistant director. Maui News.
Kauai
County dumps need work. The County of Kauai is continuing work to get the Kekaha Landfill up to state Department of Health standards after receiving a warning letter from the DOH in November. Garden Island.
Garden Island editor moves on. After nearly seven years on Kauai, we’re returning to our home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Garden Island.
