Two-month truce on Mauna Kea, tour helicopter missing off Kauai, new Oahu vacation rental form spurs more complaints, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Mauna Kea scene showing road-blocking tent in July, 2019. ©2019 All Hawaii News
Hawaii County, TMT Protesters Agree To Clear The Road To Mauna Kea. Activists will move their encampment off the mountain’s access road in exchange for a county promise not to start more work on the telescope until February. Civil Beat.
Protesters, Kim reach agreement to reopen Maunakea Access Road. For the first time since July, demonstrators opposing the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope will vacate the Maunakea Access Road, thanks to an agreement with Mayor Harry Kim. Tribune-Herald.
Mauna Kea Summit Road Closed Ahead Of Clearing It To Open Access. Hawaii County is temporarily closing the Mauna Kea Access Road on Hawaii Island until Saturday as the road is cleared and made completely accessible to the public, Mayor Harry Kim announced Thursday. Hawaii Public Radio.
TMT opponents are declaring Thursday's agreement a victory. Thirty Meter Telescope opponents have agreed to move the kupuna tent to the side and allow full public access on the Mauna Kea Access Road, at least for the next two months, as the planned observatory project has no immediate plans to start construction on the mountain. Big Island Video News.
In major deal, TMT protesters agree to temporarily clear Mauna Kea Access Road. Thirty Meter Telescope protesters say they’ve agreed to move their “kupuna tent” from Mauna Kea Access Road until February under a deal with Hawaii County. But they stressed they’re not leaving their encampment ― or the mountain. Hawaii News Now.
Under agreement with protectors, Mayor Kim announces temporary closure of Maunakea Access Road. Mayor Harry Kim announced on Thursday that the Maunakea Access Road is temporarily closed to the public as the road is being cleared to make it completely accessible to the public. KHON2.
Kia‘i to Move off Road, Remain on Maunakea. Kia‘i, or the self-dubbed protectors of Maunakea, on Thursday responded to an offer from Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim proposing both sides of the Thirty Meter Telescope dispute stand down through the end of February. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Doctor Shortage Persists But More Training Programs Could Help. Hawaii is gaining doctors, but not enough to keep up with the patient demand, according to a University of Hawaii report on the state’s continuing physician shortage. Hawaii Public Radio.
New Bill Aims to Require Invasive Species Screenings For All Hawaiʻi-Bound Cargo, Baggage. Congressman Ed Case (HI-01) recently introduced a bill to require that all baggage and cargo transporting into Hawai’i by air or sea be inspected for invasive species and high-risk agricultural materials. Maui Now.
Hawaii is almost certain to pass the 10M visitors mark by the end of 2019. The number of visitors to Hawaii grew 4% in November compared to the year before. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
City Gets 40 Complaints On Possible Illegal Rentals As Online Tip Form Launches. Honolulu officials have received 40 complaints of suspected illegal short-term rentals this week, most of them in Kailua. Hawaii Public Radio.
City Launches Online Short-Term Rental Complaint Form. It was mandated by a new law that Honolulu officials expect will increase violation notices. Civil Beat.
With over 17K firecracker permits sold on Oahu, HFD reminds public of laws and safety on New Year’s Eve. Sales of firecrackers on Oahu began Thursday and so far 17,804 firecracker permits have been issued, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. Star-Advertiser.
The Future Of Koko Crater Stables Remains In Limbo. It’s still not clear who will run the island’s last remaining public equestrian center long-term — or whether they’ll even stay in existence. Civil Beat.
Some Kipapa Gulch residents blame development next door for heavy flooding. Some people KITV4 spoke with say they've lived there for more than 30 years and it was the worst flooding they've ever seen. KITV.
Hawaii Island
County considering Naalehu Theater gift. It’s a gift Hawaii County isn’t sure quite what to do with. The Naalehu Theater, a colorful Art Deco landmark built in 1940 along Mamalahoa Highway in Naalehu, needs a lot of TLC. West Hawaii Today.
State deploys new tactic in bid to get suit over Peter Boy Kema’s death tossed. The state appears to be relying on a technicality in a bid to avoid a civil lawsuit over the death of Peter Kema, Jr., known as Peter Boy. Hawaii News Now.
Fissure 8 names to be mulled next month. The question of what to call the most prominent remaining feature from the 2018 Kilauea volcano eruption will not be answered for several more months. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
New Partnership Aims to Increase Understanding of Marine Ecosystems. Maui Nui Marine Resource Council has launched a new partnership with the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, located in Kihei. Maui Now.
Two visitor reports show strong November for Maui County. County led the state in revenue per room, average daily rate. Maui News.
Kauai
Coast Guard searching off Kauai for overdue tour helicopter with 7 people aboard. Coast Guard crews are searching by air and in the water for an overdue helicopter with seven people aboard that failed to return from a tour off Kauai’s Na Pali coast. Hawaii News Now.
Coast Guard searching for overdue helicopter off Kauai. The Coast Guard is searching tonight for a tour helicopter overdue on Kauai with seven people aboard. Star-Advertiser.
Coast Guard searching for overdue tour helicopter on Kauai, 7 on board. The Coast Guard is searching for seven people overdue aboard a tour helicopter on Kauai, Thursday. KITV.
Coast Guard searching for tour helicopter off Kauai’s Na Pali Coast. The Coast Guard is searching for seven people overdue aboard a tour helicopter on Kauai, Thursday. Maui Now.
Kauai visitors spend $1.7B. The tourism industry held steady statewide and on Kauai in November, according to the latest report from the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Garden Island.
