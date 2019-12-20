Police pulled off Mauna Kea as access road to be opened, Maui mayor vetoes tax valuation bill, 500 food service workers strike at Honolulu airport, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Ige and top state law enforcement officials hold Mauna Kea press conference ©2019 All Hawaii News
5 months after standoff with TMT protesters began, Ige pulls law enforcement from Mauna Kea. The governor announced Thursday he’s pulling state law enforcement from Mauna Kea amid the ongoing standoff with Thirty Meter Telescope protesters at the base of the summit, but stressed his administration is not abandoning the project. Hawaii News Now.
Thirty Meter Telescope protesters told to clear road by Dec. 26. In a confusing flurry of activity Thursday, Gov. David Ige said he was removing state law enforcement personnel from Mauna Kea for the time being, while a top state law enforcement officer warned the protesters blocking the Mauna Kea Access Road that they have until Dec. 26 to clear the road, or face arrest. Star-Advertiser.
Standing down: Ige, Kim announce withdrawal of law enforcement on Maunakea. After more than five months of waiting, the impasse at Maunakea Access Road has seemingly broken, with Gov. David Ige on Thursday reopening the road and withdrawing law enforcement from the mountain. Tribune-Herald.
The governor has initiated a reduction of state law enforcement presence on Maunakea. State law enforcement will stand down on Mauna Kea, and the Mauna Kea Access Road will reopen. Big Island Video News.
TMT Won't Begin Construction At This Time, Ige To Withdraw Law Enforcement From Mauna Kea. Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he is withdrawing state law enforcement officers from Mauna Kea after being informed that the $1.6 billion Thirty Meter Telescope won't proceed with construction at this time. Hawaii Public Radio.
Governor Ige pulls law enforcement from Mauna Kea, police give demonstrators one week to clear the road. Mauna Kea kia’i are given one week to clear access to the Mauna or face removal after Governor David Ige announces the TMT project will be temporarily put on hold. KHON2.
State to Withdraw Presence From Maunakea as Part of Indefinite Stand Down. Gov. David Ige has announced an indefinite withdrawal of state law enforcement from Maunakea, citing the Thirty Meter Telescope’s intention not to immediately move forward with construction on the mountain. Big Island Now.
Demonstrators against TMT construction say they were given a deadline to clear Mauna Kea access road. On Thursday, demonstrators against construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea say they were given a deadline to clear the access road. KITV.
Complaint: ‘Enhanced’ Maunakea traffic enforcement is unconstitutional. The Hawaii County Police Commission is slated to hear a complaint today by a retired police sergeant who alleges the Hawaii Police Department’s operations around the blockade of Maunakea Access Road by protesters of the Thirty Meter Telescope project is “institutionalized police misconduct.” Tribune-Herald.
Baby gets a special greeting from Obama at Hawaii golf course. Former President Barack Obama is back on Oahu for the holidays, where he's already hitting the links and surprising families. Hawaii News Now.
Strike spurs several restaurant closures at Honolulu airport. Over 500 HMSHost Honolulu airport workers went on strike Thursday in the midst of one of the busiest travel times of the year. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Airport Food Service Workers On Strike. It involves over 500 Local 5 members at HMSHost concessions and restaurants. Civil Beat.
More than 500 food service workers at Honolulu airport on strike. More than 500 food service workers at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport are on strike on Thursday, calling for better pay and benefits. Hawaii News Now.
More than 500 food service workers on strike at the airport in Honolulu. Airport officials told us that there are only a handful or so places open where people can get food and drinks. KHON2.
State cites operators of two unlicensed Honolulu care homes. The state Health Department said today it has ordered the operators of two illegal adult residential care homes in Honolulu to close down following unannounced visits. Star-Advertiser.
State orders 2 illegal adult care homes to shut down. The state says both are operated by Kolea Senior Management Services. Hawaii News Now.
State cracking down on unlicensed home care facilities. It's something that has become a bigger problem as Hawaii's population ages. KITV.
‘Save Our Sherwoods’ says mayor agrees to scrap controversial Waimanalo project. Opponents of a controversial development project in Waimanalo say an agreement has been reached to scrap the plan. Hawaii News Now.
U.S. Attorney believes group behind violent crimes on Oahu. U.S. Attorney Kenji Price said a group may be behind some of the recent armed crimes in Hawaii, particularly on Oahu, during a news conference today addressing the spike in violent crimes. Star-Advertiser.
Lay Net Found In Kaneohe Bay So Massive DLNR Needed A Forklift To Move It. The discovery sparked an investigation by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which regulates net fishing. Hawaii Public Radio.
The Big Island took to the small screen in 2019. 64 productions permitted, filmed on Big Island in 2019. Tribune-Herald.
Suggestions sought for lands to be permanently preserved. The Public Access, Open Space and Natural Resources Preservation Commission, or PONC, is seeking suggestions from the public regarding lands that should be preserved because of cultural or historic significance. Tribune-Herald.
Mayor Victorino Vetoes Bill on Real Property Tax Valuations. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced his disapproval of Bill 59, relating to Real Property Tax Valuations, citing concerns over what he called “the potential negative consequences of the proposed tax classifications and a lack of understanding by taxpayers.” Maui Now.
Maui Mayor vetoes bill on Real Property Tax Valuations. Mayor Victorino objected to the Council’s new proposed real property tax classifications of combining “properties with dwellings” in the current Agricultural, Conservation, Apartment, and Residential classifications into a new classification entitled “non-owner occupied.” KHON2.
Funds for old, new jail; to purchase watershed all part of Ige’s budget. $17M also allotted for Maui hospitals. Maui News.
Surf competition raises concerns over illegal parking, congestion. Residents file complaints after Jaws Challenge. Maui News.
After 100 years in business, Kauai hog farm prepares to shut down. Kauai farmers Valerie and Derwin Kaneshiro raise hogs and produce pork. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai utility hits mark of supplying island with 100% renewable energy. KIUC claims that for five hours last Tuesday, all electricity on Kauai — which provides power to a population of about 100,000, including visitors — was generated 100% by renewable resources. Star-Advertiser.
