Millions for Hawaii in federal spending bill, feds step in to battle Oahu violent crime wave, Ige mum on Mauna Kea enforcement costs, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Kilauea Volcano crater PC: K. Mulliken USGS Dec. 12, 2019
$21 Million For New Volcano Observatory Field Station In Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Funding to keep the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory inside the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park was included in the year end spending package making its way through Congress. Big Island Video News.
Bill aims to prevent repeat of Hawaii false missile alert. A defense bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday seeks to prevent local government agencies from mistakenly warning residents of a ballistic missile attack the way Hawaii did nearly two years ago. Associated Press.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is expected to call for President Donald Trump to be censured over the Ukraine scandal as the full House of Representatives readies today to vote on two articles of impeachment. The lesser punishment is a longshot. Star-Advertiser.
Tulsi Gabbard makes fans of Trump supporters in New Hampshire. The Hawaii congresswoman has proven resilient in the Democratic field, weathering low poll numbers and attacks from top Democratic figures like former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. KITV.
Worried About Your Tap Water? Civil Beat is sending water testing kits to households across Hawaii. Civil Beat’s environmental podcast “Are We Doomed? And Other Burning Environmental Questions” is working on a project about water quality and is sending drinking water test kits to households across Hawaii. Civil Beat.
In astounding confession, Hawaii child porn suspect claims 100 victims. Federal agents have arrested a Japanese national attending university in Hawaii after a 19-month investigation that led to a huge trove of child pornography ― and an admission from the suspect that he was in contact with more than 100 young girls. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Amid rash of violent crime on Oahu, federal investigators to target most dangerous offenders. U.S. Attorney for Hawaii Kenji Price says his office is prioritizing investigations and prosecutions of criminals with prior felony convictions. KITV.
Federal authorities partner with Honolulu police to address spate of violent crimes. U.S. Attorney Kenji Price said his office is coordinating with the Honolulu Police Department to see federal charges can be brought against some offenders. Hawaii News Now.
U.S. Attorney vows to ramp up efforts amid wave of violent crime. United States Attorney for the District of Hawaii Kenji Price said Tuesday that his office will redouble efforts in the face of what appears to be a violent crime wave on Oahu in recent weeks. Star-Advertiser.
Six out of the nine officer-involved shootings this year resulted in a casualty. In six of the nine officer-involved shootings this year, the suspect was killed. KHON2.
Honolulu Police Fatally Shoot 2 Men In Less Than 24 Hours. The shootings come as there appears to be uptick in Honolulu crime. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard says she is concerned that there has been about a 20% increase in the number of violent crimes involving firearms. Associated Press.
Honolulu Police Officer Kills Knife-Wielding Suspect. This was the second fatal officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Police fatally shoot attempted murder suspect in Campbell Industrial Park. A lone patrol officer shot and killed a 27-year-old man early Tuesday morning in a grassy area of Campbell Industrial Park — the second fatal officer-involved shooting on Oahu in as many days. Star-Advertiser.
Officer-involved shooting in Campbell Industrial Area leaves one man dead. KHON2.
3 Months After New Law, Oahu Vacation Rental Numbers Drop on Oahu. The number of vacation rentals on Oahu declined more than 5 percent from the same time last year. Honolulu’s recent restrictions on short-term renting appear to be the cause. Hawaii Public Radio.
New B&B tax class draws criticism. A bill signed into law by Mayor Kirk Caldwell over the weekend creates a new property tax classification for Oahu residential properties where bed-and-breakfast establishments operate. Star-Advertiser.
Path cleared for vacation rental permits after new taxes implemented. Vacation rentals will soon be paying more taxes. Honolulu’s mayor signed Bill 55 into law Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
Air Force Vet Announces Bid For District 1 Council Seat. A military veteran and community leader wants to represent the West Oahu district she has called home for over 20 years. Civil Beat.
Zippy's and Dave's Ice Cream form new partnership. Meadow Gold Dairies ended its wholesale contract with Dave's after filing for bankruptcy. KITV.
Zippy’s Restaurants scoops up Dave’s Ice Cream to supply its 24 locations. Zippy’s Restaurants has agreed to continue scooping a lot of locally made ice cream in a deal that helps sustain Pearl City-based Dave’s Ice Cream Inc. Star-Advertiser.
Zippy’s strikes a deal with local ice cream supplier. Zippy’s is cutting out the middle man when it comes to their supply of ice cream in a recently announced deal that will likely save local jobs. Hawaii News Now.
Zippy’s announces deal with Dave’s Ice Cream. Prior to the deal, they said they had to cut back production because of loss of business. KHON2.
Atherton foundation sells land under Kakaako high-rise. The Atherton Family Foundation has sold the land under a Kakaako affordable-housing rental tower to a state agency as part of a deal to improve the property through a private-public partnership. Star-Advertiser.
City communications director Andrew Pereira leaving for position in public relations.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced Tuesday that Andrew Pereira will be leaving his position as communications director at the City and County of Honolulu to take a new position in the private sector. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Gov. David Ige mum on how much money budgeted to deal with protests against Thirty Meter Telescope. More money to deal with the ongoing protests against the Thirty Meter Telescope has been tucked away in the proposed new budgets of various state departments, but Gov. David Ige and his staff aren’t saying exactly how much. Star-Advertiser.
Energy code changes pass committee. A bill that would make 46 changes to the county’s energy conservation code passed a County Council committee meeting Tuesday and will go before the full council. Tribune-Herald.
Department of Environmental Management to Address Widespread Transfer Station Closures by Funding More Staff. For the last several weeks, Big Island transfer station closures have seemed almost a daily occurrence. Big Island Now.
Cheaper greens ahead: West Hawaii golf subsidy program tees off Jan. 2. Hawaii County’s subsidized golf program returns Jan. 2, some 6.5 years after funding was slashed in 2012 amid tough economic times that resulted in reduced spending across the board and even monthly employee furloughs. West Hawaii Today.
‘A legacy of visual truth’: Retired Tribune-Herald photog William Ing dies at 75. William “Will” Ing, the retired Hawaii Tribune-Herald photographer who took the newspaper’s images from the darkroom to the digital age, died Monday of lung cancer at his home in Hot Springs, S.D. He was 75. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor appoints Tyson Miyake to chief of staff position. Josiah Nishita set to take on Miyake’s past role as deputy managing director. Maui News.
Legal fireworks permit sales start today. Caution urged in light of recent brush fires; aerials are still illegal. Maui News.
Kauai
HoKua Place EIS approved. The state Land Use Commission on Tuesday approved the final environmental impact statement for a petition to rezone 97 acres in Kapaa for urban use, making way for a proposed residential development. Garden Island.
Kauai officers on patrol now required to keep blue lights on, day or night. Patrol officers and sergeants are already required to keep the blue lights on at night. Under the new provision, they may only turn it off under special authorized circumstances. Hawaii News Now.
KIUC announces successes in energy generation. Kauai Island Utility Cooperative is now powering Kauai more routinely off of 100% renewable energy, and though that goal isn’t reached on a daily basis, the co-op is getting close. Garden Island.
