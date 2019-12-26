Hotel occupancy grows, vacation rentals drop in November, Maui man admits buying 9-year-old girl, Mauna Kea summit road opens, Christmas Day storms wreak havoc on Oahu, Kauai, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Condos along the Ala Wai ©2019 All Hawaii News
Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported growth last month compared to November 2018. According to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Hawai‘i hotel room revenues statewide grew by 7.6% to $330.3 million, which is $23.2 million higher than last year. Big Island Now.
Recent deaths spur review of military base security. The Navy and Marine Corps are conducting a broad review of security measures in the face of insider threats, following three violent incidents at Navy bases since Thanksgiving, including the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard fatal shootings on Dec. 4. Star-Advertiser.
How A Nuclear Waste Site 2,800 Miles Away Became A Hawaii Priority. The Runit Dome in the Marshall Islands is cracked and in danger of spilling its radioactive contents into the Pacific Ocean. Civil Beat.
Oahu
City report claims housing shortage will end in 2028, but experts are skeptical. The report by the Department of Planning and Permitting said that population growth over the next several years will slow down while the inventory of known housing projects will grow significantly. Hawaii News Now.
Restored Wo Fat Building expected to breathe new life into Chinatown. Owners of the iconic Wo Fat Building are hoping that restoration of the 86-year-old landmark will serve as a catalyst for a badly needed makeover for the rest of Chinatown. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Prosecutors Keep Up Quest For Third Trial Against Christopher Deedy. The federal agent’s attorneys have argued another trial for manslaughter would violate the double jeopardy clause of the U.S. Constitution. Associated Press.
Rain and wind wreak havoc across Oahu, knocking out power to thousands and causing a mudslide. Oahu received slate-gray skies, steady rain and wind gusts for Christmas that knocked out power to more than 18,000 people, downed trees, power lines and closed the Pali Highway — again — as the result of a mudslide. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu’s NYE fireworks displays, rules and safety tips from HFD. The Honolulu Fire Department is reminding the public that the City and County of Honolulu’s fireworks ordinance allows the public to purchase and use firecrackers only. All other fireworks are illegal for consumer use on Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Increased police presence on Daniel K. Inouye Highway put department $3M over budget. The county is a little less than halfway through fiscal year 2019-2020, but five months of increased police presence on Daniel K. Inouye Highway near Maunakea Access Road has put the Hawaii Police Department over budget, a high-ranking police official told the Hawaii County Police Commission on Friday during the panel’s monthly meeting in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Both sides downplay likelihood of confrontation on Maunakea Access Road. County officials and protesters alike seem skeptical that a confrontation will occur at Maunakea Access Road on Thursday, but both sides remain cautious. Tribune-Herald.
Mauna Kea Summit Road Open Ahead Of Potential Sweep. The Mauna Kea Access Road on Hawaii Island is once again open to the public, but the situation on the mountain remains uncertain. Hawaii Public Radio.
PGV reconstruction efforts on schedule to be finished by end of 2019. Puna Geothermal Venture is expecting to return to operation by the end of this year and hopes to sell electricity in early 2020. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
A Maui man accused of “buying” a 9-year-old Thai girl and then sexually assaulting her when she was 14 will likely serve five years behind bars under a plea deal. In court papers, 76-year-old George Theros admitted that he had sex with the girl earlier this year while he was trying to smuggle her on a boat from Panama to Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Storm rattles island. The storm that hit Kauai the night before Christmas knocked out power, closed bridges and roads, led to requests for water conservation and a brown water advisory, and people were urged to stay out of the ocean. Garden Island.
Historic theater and bridge damaged by flooding on Kauai. A flash flood warning for Kauai has expired following a morning of extremely heavy rain. Hawaii News Now.
No comments:
Post a Comment