Hawaii population slips in latest estimate, auditor suspends OHA audit, most mental patients used meth, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Amid ongoing cost of living woes, Hawaii’s population shrinks for third year. New Census estimates show that Hawaii’s population dropped by more than 4,700 people ― to 1,415,872 ― from July 2018 to July 2019 when births, deaths and migration were accounted for. Hawaii News Now.
Full Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism press release and report can be found here.
State suspends Office of Hawaiian Affairs audit over refusal to release records. State Auditor Les Kondo announced Monday that the Office of the Auditor has suspended its audit of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ limited liability companies because the OHA Board of Trustees is denying access to complete and unredacted minutes of its meetings. Star-Advertiser.
State Auditor Suspends Review Of OHA LLCs. State Auditor Les Kondo said Monday that his office has suspended its audit of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ limited liability companies after the OHA Board of Trustees decided “to deny his office access to complete and un-redacted minutes of its meetings.” Civil Beat.
Auditor: Secrecy forced him to suspend lawmaker-requested review of OHA. Hawaii’s state auditor announced Monday that he is suspending his audit of non-profit Limited Liability Companies established by OHA. Hawaii News Now.
OHA audit suspended. State Auditor Les Kondo announced Monday that he has suspended an audit of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ limited liability companies, after the OHA Board of Trustees refused to turn over complete and unredacted minutes of its meetings. Garden Island.
Hawaii joins a growing number of states enacting ‘Red flag’ gun law. A new gun law will go into effect in Hawaii on New Year’s Day. Hawaii News Now.
Case On Congress: ‘I Lived In Two Parallel Universes’ In 2019. The Hawaii congressman needed to balance the growing partisan divide with his desire to get work done for the state he calls home. Civil Beat.
63% Of Hawaii State Hospital Patients Have Used Meth. Methamphetamine also was a factor in repeat hospitalizations. Civil Beat.
Tax changes coming up. On Jan. 2, 2020, taxpayers can begin filing all returns due in 2020, including Individual Income Tax, on Hawaii Tax Online. Garden Island.
State Grant-in-Aid Process Opens to Nonprofits. Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Donovan M. Dela Cruz and House Finance Committee Chair Sylvia Luke announced that qualified nonprofit and other organizations can now apply for GIA for the 2020 Legislative Session. Big Island Now.
A look back at the top 5 Hawaii news stories of 2019. From one of the largest public corruption cases in state history to a new airline entering the Hawaii market, these are the top five Hawaii news stories of 2019. Star-Advertiser.
The Year In Photographs. The fall of Honolulu’s law enforcement power couple. A resurgence of Hawaiian activism. The fading star power of Tulsi Gabbard. And the islands’ unstable future in the face of a changing climate. Civil Beat.
From record heat to TMT protests, these were some of the biggest stories of 2019. Hawaii News Now.
These are the 10 most clicked HNN stories of 2019. Here’s a look at the 10 most clicked stories on Hawaii News Now’s digital platforms in 2019. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Full Plastic Bag Ban Starts in 2020 With More Restrictions On The Way. All plastic bags, including compostable ones, will be banned in Oahu stores beginning in 2020, and that's just the start of the city's coming restrictions on plastics. Hawaii Public Radio.
Stricter plastic bag ban starts Jan. 1 on Oahu. Another change is coming to Oahu’s plastic bag ban in the new year. KHON2.
Waimea Native Forest Acquired For Conservation. The 3,716 acres of mountain watershed on Oahu will be used for management and recreation. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
A retired Hawaii County police detective is under investigation for allegedly assaulting another county official while still a member of the department in the vicinity of a building that houses government offices. Ian Lee Loy, who’s married to Hilo Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy, is being investigated in the incident, according to official sources. West Hawaii Today.
Task force sets sights on Pahoa albizia. The island’s war against albizia will continue into the new year as the Big Island Invasive Species Committee prepares to clear the trees from a street in Pahoa. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
State looks to expand space at Kahului Harbor. Demand at harbor’s cargo storage yard expected to increase. Maui News.
“Ground Truthing” Set to Begin Today at Maui Lani Phase 6 Development. Members of the group Malama Kakanilua and other individuals that identify themselves as iwi protectors gathered in front of the Towne Realty Parkways Subdivision in Maui Lani this morning to voice their concerns regarding “ground truthing” at the site. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Telcom paints over unsolicited Wyland mural on Maui. Hawaiian Telcom on Monday painted over an unauthorized mural that well-known marine artist Robert Wyland had painted on its Dickenson Street building in Lahaina over the weekend. Star-Advertiser.
New wasp could help to protect crucial native trees. State hopes to deploy second insect to fight destructive galls. Maui News.
Hawaii Water Service to acquire Maui water, waste treatment company. Hawaii Water Service has entered into an agreement with Maui Land and Pineapple Company to acquire its Kapalua Water Company and Kapalua Water Treatment Company assets, the water utility company announced last week. Pacific Business News.
Kauai
FAA records show Kauai pilot wasn’t certified for instrument flight. National Transportation Safety Board investigators on Monday flew over the site of a fatal sightseeing tour helicopter crash on Kauai, and will try, among other things, to get “boots on the ground” today, the lead investigator said. Star-Advertiser.
Feds: Crash investigation ‘challenging’. Four investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have landed on Kauai, taking over the investigation into Thursday’s helicopter crash that killed seven people. Garden Island.
