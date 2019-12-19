Hawaii delegates split on impeachment vote, Hawaii County Council rejects $10M from state for Mauna Kea Thirty Meter Telescope enforcement, Pearl Harbor WWII 75th anniversary event planned, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Trump impeachment rally Dec. 17, 2019 in Hilo ©2019 All Hawaii News
House Votes To Impeach Trump Without Gabbard’s Support. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was one of only four Democratic holdouts as Trump was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Civil Beat.
Defying party, Gabbard votes ‘present’ on Trump impeachment. Already comfortable as an outlier in her party, Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Hawaii Democrat, did not support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, voting “present” Wednesday on two articles that cleared the House. Associated Press.
Gabbard casts lone ‘present’ vote on President Trump’s impeachment. Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard voted “present” Wednesday in the impeachment vote of the president, the only member of the U.S. House to do so. Hawaii News Now.
Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard votes 'present' on impeachment. Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii voted "present" on both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, later slamming the process as politically motivated. CNN.
Gabbard Is Lone Representative Voting 'Present' In Impeachment Vote. Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard voted "present" in the historical vote to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday, according to C-SPAN. Associated Press.
US House Votes to Impeach President Donald Trump, Hawai‘i Delegation Weighs In. Maui Now.
Schatz on impeachment vote: 'A somber time for our country'. Wednesday, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz released the following statement. KITV.
Kai Kahele issues statement regarding vote to impeach President Trump. Democratic candidate for Hawai'i’s 2nd Congressional District, Senator Kai Kahele issued the following statement regarding Wednesday night's vote by the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump. KITV.
=====
Ige signs on for 75th anniversary plans celebrating end of WWII. At the same spot on the battleship USS Missouri where Gen. Douglas MacArthur signed his signature to Japan’s surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, Gov. David Ige on Wednesday sat at a similar table to kick off planning for events celebrating those who won the hard-fought peace and paved the way for an enduring reconciliation. Star-Advertiser.
Committee to plan Hawaii ceremonies to mark 75th anniversary of end of WWII. On Wednesday, in a ceremony aboard that same battleship, Gov. David Ige, military dignitaries and members of the community gathered to announce the creation of a committee to oversee next year’s commemoration in Hawaii of the 75th anniversary of the end of the deadliest military conflict in history. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
New Housing Project For The Elderly Would Displace Residents. The Moiliili development recently secured taxpayer money, but many current tenants didn’t know they may soon have to move out. Civil Beat.
=====
Honolulu Mayor Signs Bill To Muzzle Loud Mopeds. It amends existing law that addresses noise pollution from motor vehicles. Civil Beat.
City ordinance bans excessively noisy, modified mopeds and motorcycles. Caldwell signed into law Bill 53 Wednesday. It prohibits riders from having modified mufflers that cause “excessive or unusual” noise. Hawaii News Now.
Say goodbye to loud mopeds and motorcycles, Honolulu Mayor signs new ordinance. The bill aims to amend the city’s Traffic Code to address the noise caused by the operation of mopeds and motorcycles. KHON2.
New city law requires all mopeds to have mufflers. Bill 53 changes the city's traffic code to require mopeds have mufflers to control excessive noise, fumes, or smoke. KITV.
=====
State land a haven for criminal activity for years. State land in Wahiawa has been a haven for illegal activity, and it’s been going on for years. KHON2.
Options for the future of Aloha Stadium are laid out at a community meeting. Despite packing in crowds for Bruno Mars and the Dallas Cowboys, Aloha Stadium is rusting away. Hawaii News Now.
Welcoming dogs among ideas for Ala Moana Park, which concerns some. On Wednesday, the city gathered input on future planning for Ala Moana Park and a special management area permit application that still includes a playground at Ala Moana. Hawaii News Now.
Star-Advertiser staffers chosen for investigative projects. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser and two of its reporters have been selected to participate in the ProPublica Local Reporting Network, collaborating over the next year on investigative journalism projects in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii County Council rejects agreement with state on cost of policing TMT protests. Frustration with the standoff on Mauna Kea and the high cost of policing the protests boiled over today as the Hawaii County Council voted 9-0 to reject an agreement that would have required the state to pick up the tab for county police overtime and other protest-related costs. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii County Council Rejects Money For Mauna Kea. It’s not clear how Mayor Harry Kim will cover the reimbursements without council support. Civil Beat.
Council rejects state deal for reimbursement of police costs on Maunakea. The Hawaii County Council on Wednesday unanimously rejected a $10 million reimbursement deal with the state that would cover the costs of police enforcement at Maunakea Access Road. Tribune-Herald.
Council Votes Down $10 Million State Grant For Maunakea Costs. The Hawaiʻi County Council changed its mind on a resolution accepting the money from the state after hearing testimony from Thirty Meter Telescope opponents. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii County Council says ‘no thanks’ to money for Mauna Kea enforcement. The Hawaii County Council voted unanimously Wednesday not to accept a deal that would allow the state to reimburse the county for costs associated with the TMT protest, citing a variety of grievances with the Big Island’s mayor and police department. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii County Council votes against deal with state over policing costs on Mauna Kea. A unanimous vote Wednesday by the Hawaii County Council against a deal with the state over policing costs on Mauna Kea. KITV.
=====
Big boost for West Hawaii paramedicine program. A program aimed at keeping frequent 911 callers in their homes and out of the emergency room received a shot in the arm Wednesday, with a $125,000 grant from the West Hawaii Community Health Center to the Hawaii Fire Department. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Council brings back county manager debate. Proposal would change charter, establish new roles in governance. Maui News.
Maui Council Committee Takes Action on Climate Change Litigation. The Maui County Council Governance, Ethics and Transparency Committee on Tuesday recommended that the full Council approve a resolution to hire special counsel to represent Maui County in litigation against fossil fuel companies. Maui Now.
Kauai
Tobacco resolution killed. The Kauai County Council on Wednesday voted against a proposed resolution urging state lawmakers to give counties the authority to regulate tobacco products. Garden Island.
Mana Plain monitoring on the way. It’s a result from a settlement in a Clean Water Act lawsuit reached between community groups and the state Agribusiness Development Corporation. Garden Island.
