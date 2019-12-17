Governor unveils supplemental budget, Honolulu police shootings spike, Obamas here for the holidays, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige unveils budget ©2019 All Hawaii News
Ige Proposes Significant Spending Hikes to Operating, CIP Budgets. Hawai‘i will spend almost $2 billion more over the next two fiscal years than previously budgeted, assuming the Hawai‘i State Legislature approves the proposal Gov. David Ige announced Monday. Big Island Now.
Gov. Ige lays out upcoming priorities in budget proposal. Gov. David Ige presented his latest budget proposal Monday. It outlined his focus in areas he’s hoping to improve. Hawaii News Now.
Governor Ige unveils supplemental budget for 2020, 2021. Ige's asking for increases of more than $62 million for fiscal year 2020, and an increase of $429 million for fiscal year 2021. KITV.
=====
Why Corrupt Public Employees In Hawaii Keep Their Pensions. For those convicted of abusing public office, the pension payments don’t stop at the guilty verdict. Civil Beat.
=====
Rep. Ed Case Will Vote To Impeach Donald Trump. Still unknown is where Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will stand when the full House votes as expected this week. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Congressman Ed Case says he will vote to impeach Trump. U.S. Rep. Ed Case says he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Star-Advertiser.
U.S. Rep. Ed Case to vote in support of Trump's impeachment. The Congressman says President Donald Trump abused the powers of the presidency by ignoring and injuring national security, and betraying the nation. KITV.
=====
Obama back on Oahu for the holidays. The Obamas once again appear to be planning to spend the holidays on Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
Discussion addressed potential solutions to youth vaping epidemic in Hawaii. A round table at the state capitol Monday with lawmakers, medical professionals and families discussed the youth vaping epidemic in Hawaii. KITV.
Hawaiian Immersion May Get More State Support After Years of Community Activism. The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court recently ruled in a landmark case that the state is constitutionally required to provide reasonable access to Hawaiian immersion education. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Gov. Ige proposes additional $20 million for OCCC in supplemental budget plan. The governor proposed his supplemental budget today, and added $20 million for the Oahu Community Correctional Center. KHON2.
State Budget: Ige proposes funding for schools, jail replacement. ov. David Ige says the state is serious about buying the Federal Detention Center near the Honolulu airport to house inmates from Hawaii’s overcrowded correctional system, but acknowledges it would literally require an act of Congress to make the deal happen. Star-Advertiser.
=====
A Honolulu police officer pleaded guilty today to depriving a homeless man of his civil rights by forcing him to lick a public urinal. John Rabago, who remains on restricted duty, and Reginald Ramones, who left the department in August, were arrested and charged earlier this year with conspiring to deprive the man of his civil rights. Associated Press.
Officer pleads guilty to forcing homeless man to lick toilet. A Honolulu police officer admitted in court Monday that he forced a homeless man to lick a toilet in order to avoid arrest. Hawaii News Now.
Technicality means the Kealohas could get less prison time in mailbox case. A victory for the Kealohas in federal court Monday as a judge ruled against prosecutors in a decision that could affect their prison sentences. Hawaii News Now.
Another officer-involved shooting in West Oahu leaves man in ‘extremely critical condition’. This comes just a day after police shot and killed a man who opened fire on them in Kalihi. Hawaii News Now.
Man dead after being shot by police. A 34-year-old man fatally shot by plainclothes officers at a car dealership in Kalihi may not have actually fired his gun at that location. Star-Advertiser.
WATCH: HPD Chief Susan Ballard speaks to press about this morning’s officer-involved shooting in Kalihi. KHON2.
=====
Honolulu Homeless Sweeps Will Continue Despite Supreme Court Decision. Lt. Gov. Josh Green called for the immediate halt of sweeps, but Honolulu says it will continue pushing homeless people out of public areas. Civil Beat.
Bus fare increase gets initial approval. Bus fares would rise a quarter to $3 per trip while seniors and youths would pay $1.50 under a plan given tentative approval Monday by the Honolulu Rate Commission. Star-Advertiser.
Protesters to halt sit-in at UH Manoa campus. The Bachman Hall sit-in was launched in August, a month or so after protesters on Hawaii island took up positions at Mauna Kea Access Road to block construction of the $1.4 billion telescope project. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Ige: State spends $15 million on Maunakea access. Addressing the issue of state costs incurred during the Maunakea standoff while speaking at a briefing for media of the state’s supplemental budget for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, Ige said he asked his department heads to “incorporate estimates of what we think is necessary” and “contingency requests” in the supplemental budget. Tribune-Herald.
Baltimore foundation wants to give away neglected Naalehu Theater — but accepting decaying gift not that easy. Baltimore Sun.
=====
Deal reached to preserve Ka’u coast. The Ka‘u community has been working for decades to protect their beloved 80-mile coast to honor their kupuna and empower future generations to perpetuate their rural, subsistence lifestyle. West Hawaii Today.
Agreement Preserves 2,300 Acres At Big Island’s Waikapuna. The Kau land holds special cultural and historical meaning for Native Hawaiians. Civil Beat.
2,317-Acre Waikapuna Becomes First PONC Conservation Easement. With help from the State and the County, the Ala Kahakai Trail Association purchased the land, which is now encumbered by a perpetual conservation easement owned by the County. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Supplemental Budget Includes Funds for Lahaina Bypass and Increased Security at Maui Jail. On Maui, there’s $70 million for the Lahaina Bypass and an additional $560,000 for 15 positions at Maui Community Correction Center to increase security. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Airlines Rings in New Kahului to Las Vegas Service. Maui residents looking to experience Hawai‘i’s “Ninth Island” can now enjoy non-stop service to Las Vegas with Hawaiian Airlines’ new four-times-weekly flights between Kahului Airport and McCarran International Airport. Maui Now.
Kauai
$1.4M for Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital CT scan room. State Rep. Nadine K. Nakamura said that Gov. David Ige has released $1.4 million in general obligation bonds to be used for improvements at the Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital, CT scan room. Garden Island.
Bigger boulders protect salt beds. There aren’t as many vehicles lined up along the beach at Salt Pond as there have been in the past, thanks to community members and the county working together to protect their natural resources. Garden Island.
Molokai
MEO gets ADA bus on Molokai. Maui Economic Opportunity has added a new ADA wheelchair-accessible bus to its fleet on Molokai, the nonprofit announced Friday. Maui News.
