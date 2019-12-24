Abercrombie calls for Tulsi Gabbard's resignation, more doctors leave the state, Case wants changes to Jones Act, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Matson container ship off Oahu ©2019 All Hawaii News
Rep. Case Wants To Reform The Jones Act. The purpose, he says, is to bring down the costs of shipped goods in Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Neil Abercrombie calls on Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress. Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie is calling on Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to resign from her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, telling reporters Monday that her missed votes and absence from her district amid her bid for the presidency were unacceptable. Star-Advertiser.
Former Hawaii Governor Calls On Tulsi Gabbard To Resign. Neil Abercrombie says the congresswoman’s presidential campaign is distracting her from representing the islands. Civil Beat.
Former Hawaii governor calls on Tulsi Gabbard to resign now, says actions "unacceptable" for constituents. Abercrombie is co-chair of Kai Kahele's campaign for Gabbard's seat, but he claims his announcement was not made for his candidate, but in a personal capacity. KITV.
Former Gov. Abercrombie Calls for Tulsi Gabbard's Resignation. He said he believes her presidential campaign has kept her from properly representing Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. Hawaii Public Radio.
Abercrombie: Gabbard should step down now rather than finish term. Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie is calling on Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to resign from her seat in Congress. Hawaii News Now.
Ex-Hawaii governor calls for Gabbard to resign from Congress. A former Hawaii governor on Monday called for long-shot presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress after she voted “present” on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Associated Press.
Trump has ‘respect’ for Gabbard after her ‘present’ vote on articles of impeachment. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is getting some attention from President Donald Trump after she voted “present” on the two articles of impeachment approved last week in the House. Hawaii News Now.
More than 150 doctors left Hawaii this year. The exodus of doctors from practice in Hawaii this year was much worse than was indicated in preliminary figures released just a few months ago. Garden Island.
A new bill in the Senate will provide $20 million per year to some of the most endangered species in the United States, including Hawaiian plants, butterflies, freshwater mussels and desert fish in the Southwest. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Electric companies to operate under single name. The electrical utilities on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island will operate under a single name, Hawaiian Electric, starting in January. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light to be renamed Hawaiian Electric. Customers won’t see any big differences besides the name change. KHON2.
Parent Company of Hawaiian Telcom Purchased for $2.6 Billion. Brookfield Infrastructure has acquired Cincinnati Bell Inc., the parent company of Hawaiian Telcom. Big Island Now.
USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma to sail again. Navy ships named USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma will return to active duty with the announcement Monday by Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly that two new Virginia-class attack submarines will be named after “heroes of the greatest generation” who died on the famed Pearl Harbor battleships. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Nadamoto forms campaign committee. Acting Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto informed the state Campaign Spending Commission on Friday that he organized a campaign committee, a strong indication that he might dive into the 2020 election for the four-year job. Star-Advertiser.
Nadamoto Files Paperwork To Join City Prosecutor’s Race. He’s currently running the department in an acting capacity while Keith Kaneshiro is on leave. Civil Beat.
Turning Around An Oahu Rural Hospital. Wahiawa General Hospital has relied for years on state funds and cutting services to keep afloat. New management is trying to forge a different path to survive. Civil Beat.
In bid to cut food waste, schools tracking how much food is thrown away. Kapaa Middle School is in the midst of a comprehensive two-week audit that measures and weighs food waste. Hawaii News Now.
UH invasive species expert finds Coqui frog on his Manoa property. The noisy Coqui frog was found on the property of an invasive species expert, University of Hawaii at Manoa professor Daniel Rubinoff. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Maunakea VIS to reopen. Although the Maunakea Access Road has reopened, some tour companies have decided to wait and see what happens this week before resuming summit tours. Tribune-Herald.
Poindexter mulls mainland move. Hamakua Councilwoman Valerie Poindexter said Monday she plans to move to Roanoke, Virginia, with her family, but she will finish her council term first. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui County Hotels Leads State in RevPAR and ADR. Maui County hotels led the state in revenue per available room and average daily rate in November 2019. Maui Now.
Kelly King’s resignation as chair came as a shock. But political observers don’t expect council’s dynamic to change. Maui News.
Maui Land & Pineapple to sell Kapalua water assets. Maui Land & Pineapple Co. has reached an agreement with Hawaii Water Service to sell MLP’s Kapalua Water Co. and Kapalua Waste Treatment Co. regulated utility assets in the Kapalua Resort. Star-Advertiser.
Baba Ram Dass, Spiritual Guru And LSD Pioneer, Dies On Maui. Baba Ram Dass, the 1960s counterculture spiritual leader who experimented with LSD and traveled to India to find enlightenment, returning to share it with Americans, died at his home on Maui. He was 88. Associated Press.
Kauai
The Golden Rule crew prepares for voyage. Zoe Byrd has been protesting the U.S. government’s nuclear testing programs since the 1970s, but next month, the movement will take her to the middle of the Pacific Ocean, where she will spend weeks at sea on a 33-foot, 60-year-old wooden boat in cramped quarters alongside three other people she knows virtually nothing about. Garden Island.
